Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Former Jefferson School site to be transformed into indoor trampoline park
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — As the city of Quincy continues its work to attract more people, one Quincy resident has big plans that can play a big role in doing that. "I'm a firm believer that if you want cool things in your hometown, you better go do it," said Schuster Development owner Kasey Schuster.
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christopher A. Nichols of Rockport sold a glass/repair building at 1351...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Aug. 15-Sept. 9, 2022
A boy was born to Cameron Gay and Lexy Walden of Quincy at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 15. A boy was born to Kaylinn Kuns of Quincy at 9:09 a.m. on Aug. 28. A girl was born to Blake Neumann and Shelby Grimsley of Quincy at 12:32 p.m. Aug. 29. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Hannibal man facing stalking, resisting arrest charges
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of stalking a woman was arrested on Tuesday in the Hannibal Middle School parking lot where police say he attempted to drive away. James W Pitney, 56, is facing a number of charges including stalking and resisting arrest. The alleged incident...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
khqa.com
FFA Toy Show supports local FFA chapter
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy High School FFA program hosted its annual Toy Show at Quincy High to raise funds for the local FFA chapter. Vendors inside showed displays of toy tractors and farm vehicles which could be purchased. The event was free to attend, but donations were...
khqa.com
K-6 students need to be supervised by adult at Quincy High football and basketball games
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Students in grades kindergarten through sixth will need to be accompanied and supervised by a paying adult to attend all Quincy High School football and basketball home games. The school notified parents of the change on Monday in a letter. The adult will have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
khqa.com
Adams County allocates more ARPA funds
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA, WTAD) — The Adams County Board has handed out more federal dollars for projects around the county. The Board Tuesday night allocated nearly $600,000 in money it received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, ARPA. That includes $510,000 to replace or make improvements to...
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
kttn.com
Thousand Hills State Park to hold outdoor event for women
Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville will hold an outdoor event taught by female instructors. Women can learn new outdoor skills or improve their techniques in the park’s special use area on September 24th from 8:30 to 4:30. The event is part of the Women in Nature program held...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
khqa.com
Garage fire spread to house in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A garage that caught fire in Liberty spread to the house on Wednesday destroying much of the property. Fortunately, the homeowners were able to escape and no one was injured, according to Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton. The fire started around 4 a.m. Denton said...
muddyrivernews.com
Troup casts deciding vote as curbside recycling will be eliminated; Quincy man commits to transporting recyclables to city bins for elderly, disabled
QUINCY — After more than a year of study, review, concern and debate, an ordinance to eliminate the city’s curbside recycling program came down to one vote. After City Clerk Laura Oakman announced aldermen voted 7-7 on the issue during Monday night’s Quincy City Council meeting, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup quickly cast the deciding vote, saying, “I will vote in favor of this motion.”
khqa.com
Trial date set for former Quincy nightclub owner accused of battery
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A new trial date has been set for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of aggravated battery in connection to an altercation with a Quincy University student in April 2021. Steve Homan's trial is scheduled to start on February 13, 2023, according to Josh Jones,...
ktvo.com
Rongey's neighbor shares about interactions with U.S. marshals
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who lives next-door to where Kirksville Resident Stephen Munn, 54, was murdered shared with KTVO about his interactions with U.S. marshals during the manhunt for suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. Mark Henry, his wife and their five children live west...
maconhomepress.com
Rural Road Resurfacing Projects Scheduled to Begin in Northeast Missouri
HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, several roads in Macon, Linn, and Schuyler counties will be resurfaced this fall with work scheduled to begin next week, as early as September 12. The $19.1 M contract, awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia, Missouri, includes several additional resurfacing projects below...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 12, 2022
Ray Williams,57, for False Report of Theft at the Adams County Jail on 9/8/22. Lodged 143. Colby Daly,36, Quincy, reports the theft of numerous items from his garage at 412 Spring between 9/3/22 and 9/7/22. 128. David Kelso, 51, Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2019...
khqa.com
Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
Comments / 0