The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.

QUINCY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO