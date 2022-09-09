Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
norfolkneradio.com
Man Arrested After Traffic Stop For Fake License Plate
A Norfolk Police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday on a license plate violation. The Nebraska plate had a homemade, blue colored renewal tag with a hand written number on it. The plate did not belong to that vehicle. The officer spoke with the...
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP trooper injured in two-vehicle crash; Antelope County investigating
NELIGH, Neb. -- A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol and three other people were injured in a northeast Nebraska crash Friday evening. According to NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20. Thomas said a trooper had completed a traffic stop and was attempting to travel to another call.
norfolkneradio.com
Man On Probation Booked For Possession Of Meth
Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of North 1st Street around 1:50 Monday afternoon to assist a State Probation Officer. The officer was conducting a search of a home of a person on probation and found a glass drug pipe in his bedroom. That pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.
norfolkneradio.com
16 Year Old's Suspected Of Vehicle Thefts
Five vehicles were reported stolen from various areas of Norfolk on Friday. One of the vehicles was recovered Saturday from the 1400 block of Amberwood Drive. During the investigation, officers were provided leads from the victims and the public. That helped them identify two 16 year old boys as the suspects.
norfolkneradio.com
Albion Police need your help in locating missing juvenile
Albion Police need your help in locating a missing juvenile. 9-year-old Airiendella Loughman was last seen wearing a pink shirt with turquoise shorts. If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of this girl, please call 402-395-2144.
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
kscj.com
DETOURS TO AFFECT TWO MAJOR CITY STREETS WEDNESDAY
TWO MAJOR STREETS IN SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE DETOURS POSTED ON THEM BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT EXPLAINS:. DETOURS OC………….IF YOU CAN. :27. AGAIN THOSE CLOSURES ARE ON DOUGLAS STREET NEAR THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LAW...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult. The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family...
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
Sioux City man arrested on 14 charges after 25MPH pursuit
A man received a total of 14 charges after trying to elude officers on the East Side of Sioux City on Sunday morning.
thewaynestater.com
Hippie Chicken Stands Out in Wayne
The Hippie Chicken has been open for business in Wayne for a few months now and with a name like ‘Hippie Chicken’ it stands out from other businesses in town. The Hippie Chicken is a smoke shop that opened earlier this year on 311 Main St. in downtown Wayne. Hippie Chicken’s owner Jeremy Sadofksy, a native Nebraskan, previously was at Gypsies Smoke Shop in South Sioux City before making his way to Wayne.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury Counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
