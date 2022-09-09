Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Volunteer Crisis Response Team Advocates are needed in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and Warren County Police Departments join forces with DASACC for automatic volunteer response to interpersonal violence, in Warren County. The Warren County Police Departments will be reinforcing an automatic call out system to respond to the needs of victims of...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,794 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 13. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Hackettstown, and Independence Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 and with an alternate date...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 14, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown BID awarded USDA Rural Development grant
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District announced that it received a US Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant of $32,000 for business development. Warren County Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski and Commissioner James R. Kern III along with Hackettstown Mayor Gerald DiMaio, Jr. were on...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl...
wrnjradio.com
Pep Boys opens new auto service and tire center in Washington Twp., Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, continues to expand with the recent opening of one of its newest locations at 34 Route 46 in Washington Township, providing a full range of automotive maintenance and repair to customers.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy visits Somerset County to highlight historic investments in K-12 funding
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Governor Phil Murphy Monday visited Ridge High School in the Bernards Township Public School District to highlight his commitment to New Jersey’s education system. In his historic Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget, $9.9 billion in K-12 formula aid was appropriated to support...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County town to have ‘zero tolerance’ policy on enforcing curfew for kids under 18
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Philipsburg Police Department to take a “zero tolerance approach” on enforcing the town’s curfew for kids under 18. Due to recent Law Enforcement incidents involving children under the age of 18, the Phillipsburg Police Department will be taking a zero tolerance approach to curfew, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of 3 KTM dirt bikes, Suzuki 4-wheeler in Hunterdon County
LEBANON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Lebanon Township Police is investigating the theft of three KTM dirt bikes and a Suzuki 4-wheeler, police said. The theft occurred on Tuesday, September 13 from a residence near Hill Road in Lebanon Township between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., police said.
wrnjradio.com
Ithaca College student from Somerset County killed in New York crash
ITHACA, NY – An Ithaca College sophomore from Somerset County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in New York. On September 10, shortly after 8:00 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road in Ithaca, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County authorities investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
MANVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Somerset County authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Sunday morning in Manville Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On September 11, at around 5:02 a.m., police responded to the area of South Main Street in response...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for stealing $6,200 of wire at Home Depot in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – An Essex County man was arrested after he allegedly stole spools of electrical wiring from the Home Depot in Mansfield Township, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In July of 2022, Ronald McKenzie, 24, of Irvington entered the Home Depot on...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man turns himself in after fleeing into cornfield during traffic stop
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) -A Warren County man accused of fleeing into a cornfield during a traffic stop last month turned himself in to police, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. On August 9, Independence Township police stopped a red Toyota Tacoma on County Road 517 in...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
wrnjradio.com
Driver strikes light pole in parking lot, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Independence Twp.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man who police suspect was driving drunk struck a light pole in a parking lot in Independence Township last month. On August 28, officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, located on County Route 517 ,for a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a light pole and became disabled, police said.
wrnjradio.com
74-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hunterdon County crash, state police say
ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 74-year-old man from Whitehouse Station was killed Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding and a Jeep collided in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported on September 10, at 2:37 p.m., on County...
wrnjradio.com
SUV crashes through Hackettstown bagel shop, forces business to temporarily close
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A bagel shop in Hackettstown was forced to temporarily close after a SUV crashed through its front wall on Sunday night. On September 11, at 9:51 p.m., police responded to Budd Lake Bagel & Deli II, located at 333 Mountain Avenue, for a report of a vehicle that went through the building, police said.
