ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Volunteer Crisis Response Team Advocates are needed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and Warren County Police Departments join forces with DASACC for automatic volunteer response to interpersonal violence, in Warren County. The Warren County Police Departments will be reinforcing an automatic call out system to respond to the needs of victims of...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,794 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 13. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Hackettstown, and Independence Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 and with an alternate date...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 14, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NJ
Society
City
Washington, NJ
City
Hackettstown, NJ
City
Greenwich, NJ
City
Belvidere, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
State
Washington State
Warren County, NJ
Government
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown BID awarded USDA Rural Development grant

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District announced that it received a US Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant of $32,000 for business development. Warren County Commissioner Director Jason J. Sarnoski and Commissioner James R. Kern III along with Hackettstown Mayor Gerald DiMaio, Jr. were on...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Despite steady rain, over 150 first responders, public officials and residents joined Morris County’s 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Sunday evening, the 21st Anniversary of the attacks. FDNY Firefighter Carl Asaro, Jr., the keynote speaker, provided unscripted, heart-felt remarks about his father, FDNY Firefighter Carl...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Patriot Day#Port Authority
wrnjradio.com

Ithaca College student from Somerset County killed in New York crash

ITHACA, NY – An Ithaca College sophomore from Somerset County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in New York. On September 10, shortly after 8:00 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road in Ithaca, state police said.
ITHACA, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County authorities investigating shooting that left 2 men injured

MANVILLE BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – Somerset County authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Sunday morning in Manville Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On September 11, at around 5:02 a.m., police responded to the area of South Main Street in response...
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver strikes light pole in parking lot, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Independence Twp.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man who police suspect was driving drunk struck a light pole in a parking lot in Independence Township last month. On August 28, officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, located on County Route 517 ,for a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a light pole and became disabled, police said.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

74-year-old motorcyclist killed in Hunterdon County crash, state police say

ALEXANDRIA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 74-year-old man from Whitehouse Station was killed Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding and a Jeep collided in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported on September 10, at 2:37 p.m., on County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy