GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lagarius Joseph Johnson, 18, has been charged as an adult with battery on a juvenile detention officer and moved to the Alachua County Jail. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer wrote the report after viewing surveillance video from the Juvenile Detention Center, taken around 12:30 p.m. yesterday. A sergeant at the detention center was returning a juvenile to his cell, and Johnson was reportedly in the same cell. The GPD officer wrote that Johnson could be seen on the video trying to get out of the cell “in order to get to another juvenile to fight.” The detention officer reportedly tried to trap Johnson in the cell with his body, but Johnson was able to escape. The officer managed to pin Johnson against the wall, but Johnson allegedly continued to resist. During the struggle, Johnson reportedly backed into the cell door, which is now cracked, and closed the door on the officer’s hand. The officer suffered two broken fingers in the incident.

