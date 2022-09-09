Just heartbreaking! Why was he even allowed near a child with his history? Even if Mother didn't know about his probation. I guarantee he showed plenty of behaviors that he was abusive and she should have done more to protect her child!
disgusting....I was upset reading the headline and couldn't read the article completely....yes I'm commenting because most young people use social media all the time and there is no reason not to research someone you meet in these days and ages...its sickening,
I have a feeling the 'mom' will have to pay for this also. she put her child in harm's way. sometimes unfortunately women can't see through the act that a monster puts on. I wonder if this man was actually the child's father, sometimes they leave that out of the article. it's a shame either way. I wish her healing and that the baby rests in peace.
Comments / 20