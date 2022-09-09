Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattlerefined.com
'Don't Worry Darling: The IMAX Live Experience' happening in Seattle
No need to worry about this news, darling. Oh boy, if you haven't heard of Olivia Wilde's film "Don't Worry Darling," where have you been? The movie, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, took over social media when it debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 5. The buzz, drama and speculation surrounding this movie has been quite bizarre — though it did receive a five-minute standing ovation at the festival.
seattlerefined.com
Dear West Seattle Bridge... a love letter
When you abruptly shut down in March 2020, we really did not know what we were going to do. Not only were we knee-deep into uncharted territory with a global pandemic, but everything around us seemed heavy, hard, and new. You closing down really felt like a kick when we were already down. From spending hours tracking down toilet paper and hand sanitizer to getting used to wearing face masks and spending hours looking for a job; nothing in life seemed easy. And the extra 20-30 minutes to get anywhere seemed like a wildly obnoxious addition to our lives.
seattlerefined.com
Dine at Seattle Tavolàta locations to help fight childhood cancer
It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and to bring attention to such an important cause, Seattle Children's is partnering with Chef Ethan Stowell to dine on delicious food and donate to research. Now through the end of September, all three Seattle Tavolàta locations (Belltown, Capitol Hill, and Stone Way) will offer...
seattlerefined.com
Give your home a fresh start before the fall season!
Extend the life of your roof and gutters, and avoid damage to your home! Johnny Tsunami offers exterior cleaning for single- or multi-level homes and commercial buildings, keeping your property functional, safe, and beautiful. Their residential and commercial roof cleaning services are good for roofs made of metal, cedar shingles, and tile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlerefined.com
Tailgate in style this football season!
It's football season, which means tailgating is a weekend tradition. Stand out and tailgate in style this year with an RV that is luxurious, stylish, and spacious. Whether you're hanging out at Lumen Field for Seahawks games or you're going on the road to see other teams, count on Roy Robinson RV to get you there in comfort and to make sure your gameday experience is awesome!
Comments / 0