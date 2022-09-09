When you abruptly shut down in March 2020, we really did not know what we were going to do. Not only were we knee-deep into uncharted territory with a global pandemic, but everything around us seemed heavy, hard, and new. You closing down really felt like a kick when we were already down. From spending hours tracking down toilet paper and hand sanitizer to getting used to wearing face masks and spending hours looking for a job; nothing in life seemed easy. And the extra 20-30 minutes to get anywhere seemed like a wildly obnoxious addition to our lives.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO