ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel

CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
93.1 WZAK

East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft

Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Canton man found shot to death in basement; suspect arrested

CANTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Canton home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue Northeast just before 8:30 a.m. following a reported shooting. Authorities entered the house and later located the victim in the basement with several bullet wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as 46-year-old Michael J. McCrae.
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
AKRON, OH
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Administrative Leave#Bribery
WKYC

22-year-old Stark County man dies after alleged stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Louisville Police Department following the death of a 22-year-old man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Louisville Police Department, Michael Morris, the victim,...
WKYC

Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYC

Police investigating possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School

KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School, a news release said. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Kent police officer patrolling the school was told about a vague threat made on social media the night before, police said.
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy