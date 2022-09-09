Read full article on original website
'So proud of our community': 4 Good Samaritans stop to help Willoughby police officer being attacked by suspect
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz is offering his personal thanks to several Good Samaritans who stopped to help one of his officers during an incident Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the female officer pulled a driver over for speeding on Lost Nation Road just before 4:25...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner arraignment rescheduled in theft, fraud case
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was set to be in court Monday morning for an arraignment hearing on multiple charges related to theft and fraud. But we have since learned the arraignment hearing has been...
Former Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson appears for court hearing on murder charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was in court on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in May. Donald Jackson-Gates appeared for the motions hearing. The 19-year-old suspect, who waived his right to a speedy trial on Tuesday, is charged with:. 1 count...
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel
CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
Police: Man shot in head by gas station security guard
A 22-year-old man was shot by a gas station security guard early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 2700 block of East 116th Street, near the Methyl Avenue intersection, according to Cleveland police.
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
East Cleveland Police Chief In Court Today for Grand Theft
Crime doesn’t pay. It seems like police officers would know that. This story was originally reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner will appear in court Monday morning to be arraigned on several charges including, grand theft and theft in office.
Canton man found shot to death in basement; suspect arrested
CANTON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Canton home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Ellis Avenue Northeast just before 8:30 a.m. following a reported shooting. Authorities entered the house and later located the victim in the basement with several bullet wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as 46-year-old Michael J. McCrae.
Akron police search for suspect following attempted armed robbery at Family Dollar
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is asking for help from the public following an attempted armed robbery that happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at a Family Dollar store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
22-year-old Stark County man dies after alleged stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Louisville Police Department following the death of a 22-year-old man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Louisville Police Department, Michael Morris, the victim,...
Police capture two teens hiding at Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
The two 15-year-olds are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and curfew violation. More charges are forthcoming.
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
Daycare worker fired at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake following child injury
AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake has been fired following what the daycare center is calling an 'unfortunate situation and isolated incident.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Robert...
Police investigating possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Kent Roosevelt High School, a news release said. The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a Kent police officer patrolling the school was told about a vague threat made on social media the night before, police said.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of fugitive wanted for rape
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted for rape, gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Aaron Jones was last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland area. U.S. Marshals said Jones has a history...
Extra patrols near high school after several arrested, loaded guns found
Extra patrols will now be outside Euclid High School at dismissal time due to a large fight and the arrest of several juveniles Friday.
