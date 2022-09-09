Read full article on original website
Vermont receives $249,000 State Trade Expansion Program award
Funding is available to support small business export growth through reimbursement grants. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has announced that it received a $249,000 exporting grant to assist small businesses in the state. The grant is awarded through the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), a federal-state partnership initiative to increase the number of small businesses exporting their products.
Vermont families urged to “Fill the Form” by October 1
Income Data Provided to Support Universal School Meals, Other Education Programs. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by October 1, 2022. These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the Agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
Upper Valley Everyone Eats Returns to Gifford September 27
Vermont Business Magazine Gifford will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats this month on Tuesday, September 27 between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s South Parking lot. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation. To reserve a meal or for any other questions, please contact Gifford Community Relations Coordinator, Katja Evans at 802-728-2377.
US Attorney, VT Attorney General & Rutland Area NAACP to co-host Hate-Free Vermont Forum
Vermont Business Magazine The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Bennington on September 28, 2022, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. “The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive...
Let’s Grow Kids Action Network endorses candidates in Vermont
Slate includes 131 childcare champions running to serve in federal and statewide offices, as well as the state Legislature. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Let’s Grow Kids Action Network announced its first-ever slate of endorsed childcare candidates(link is external) for the general election in Vermont. The 131 candidates endorsed today have demonstrated they are committed to putting Vermont’s economy on a sustainable path by taking action to transform Vermont’s childcare system in 2023. Let’s Grow Kids Action Network is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization focused on passing laws that fund and sustain a high-quality, affordable childcare system.
BS&L president named Vermont's outstanding community banker for 2022
Surrounded by colleagues from around the state as well as community leaders, friends and family, Dan Yates, president of Brattleboro Savings & Loan(link is external), accepted the Vermont Bankers Association's 2022 Vermont Outstanding Community Banker of the Year Award Sept 8. The award was created to recognize leaders who exemplify the best of community banking and an exceptional commitment to the communities that their bank serves.
Pride Parade declines Hannaford sponsorship over farmworker issue
Vermont Business Magazine Hannaford Supermarkets will not sponsor this year’s Vermont Pride Parade and Festival for the first time since 2019. The grocery chain paid $15,000 to sponsor last year’s event, which occurs annually in Burlington every September. As a condition for sponsorship this year, the Pride Center of Vermont asked Hannaford to meet with farmworkers who they claim are facing discrimination and abuse in the company’s dairy supply chain. According to Migrant Justice, the company has refused to meet with workers. In appreciation of this act of solidarity, farmworkers have launched a fundraiser(link is external) to replace the funds that Pride has lost from Hannaford Supermarkets.
AARP accepting grant applications from Vermont towns
Winter Placemaking Projects Promote Livability for All Ages. Vermont Business Magazine AARP Vermont announced Tuesday the launch of a community grant program that aims to issue grants of up to $24,000 among six Vermont towns or cities. The goal is to jump start Winter Placemaking demonstration projects that create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. This is the fifth year of AARP’s Placemaking Grant Program which aims to help communities build social capital that can help lead to permanent change that supports healthy, active lifestyles for people of all ages and abilities.
Garnet Healthcare brings direct care to the office
Direct Care Program Partnership Marries Work and Health for Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine A new program by Garnet Healthcare will allow Vermont employees to receive care — without leaving the workplace. The just-launched Direct Care program will deliver onsite employee health benefits to businesses, with Twincraft Skincare as the first to sign on.
Vermont muzzleloader antlerless deer permit winners announced
Vermont Business Magazine Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 3 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com(link is external)) to see if they won a permit. Fish and Wildlife announced the permit winners on September 14,...
State’s largest union makes recommendations in statewide races
Vermont-NEA board gives nods to Siegel, Zuckerman, Copeland-Hanzas, Pieciak, Hoffer, and Clark while expressing support for Article 22/Prop 5. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont-NEA Board of Directors has announced its general election recommendations, giving the nod to Democrats and Progressives for the major statewide offices. “In a year when public...
Weinberger appoints Nicolas Longo to lead Burlington International Airport
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Nicolas Longo as Director of Aviation. “After a rigorous and competitive search, I am proud to announce Nicolas Longo as Burlington’s next Director of Aviation,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Through his nearly decade-long career here at the Airport, and at every step of the selection process, Nic demonstrated that he has the skills, expertise, vision, and commitment to lead the next chapter of growth and success for the Airport.”
GMP will electrify its truck fleet in a crushing first blow Thursday
Rendering of electric truck. The actual one will be at the event Thursday in Pittsford. Courtesy GMP. Vermont Business Magazine GMP is scrapping fossil fuel for its field fleet by destroying a fossil fuel truck and replacing it with an all-electric truck in a major step toward electrifying its field fleet to cut costs and carbon. On Thursday the state's largest utility will introduce the new vehicle and destroy one with an internal combustion engine at a "Destroy-a-Truck Event" in Pittsford.
Short term stabilization drives FY2023 hospital budget decisions
Long term hospital sustainability work on the horizon. VermontBiz Today, the Green Mountain Care Board completed its review and approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 budgets for Vermont’s 14 community hospitals. “Like households and other businesses, Vermont hospitals have been challenged by historically high inflation rates, supply chain breakdowns,...
UVM Health Network disappointed and concerned by Green Mountain Care Board’s cuts impacting patient care in FY2023 budget
Statement from John R. Brumsted, MD, President and CEO of the UVM Health Network. VermontBiz “We are extremely disappointed and concerned that the Green Mountain Care Board has dismissed the severity of the financial situation facing Vermont’s hospitals – and with it, our patients’ ability to access the care they deserve – with today’s decision to make deep, arbitrary cuts in the UVM Health Network’s carefully constructed FY2023 budgets for the UVM Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center.
South Burlington woman named national staffing all-star
Lisa Goodrich of South Burlington has been named 2023 National Staffing All-Star for the industrial sector by the American Staffing Association(link is external). The announcement of Goodrich's achievement comes at the beginning of National Staffing Employee Week, which celebrates the contributions of millions of temporary and contract employees hired by US staffing agencies each year.
Report exposes gaps in pesticide safety regulation enforcement, impact on farmworkers
Collaboration between Vermont Law and Graduate School and Farmworker Justice identifies system of enforcement that lacks capacity to protect farmworkers. Vermont Business Magazine The Center for Agriculture and Food Systems (CAFS)(link is external) at Vermont Law and Graduate School and national advocacy organization Farmworker Justice(link is external) has released a report entitled “Exposed and At Risk: Opportunities to Strengthen Enforcement of Pesticide Regulations for Farmworker Safety,” which analyzes the regulatory structure currently being used to protect farmworkers from the dangers of pesticide use in agriculture.
SVCOA seeks applicants for National Family Caregiver Support grant funds
Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it is seeking applicants for National Family Caregiver Support (NFCSP) grant funds available to local agencies providing supportive programs and services for caregivers, as well as individual caregivers age 55 and up who are caring full-time for children under the age of 18.
Vermont business imposter email scams are on the rise
VermontBiz The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) is warning Vermont business owners, non-profits, and employees about an uptick in business imposter email scams. In the last two months, CAP has received five reports of business imposter email scams resulting in a total loss of $210,799. Scammers are impersonating employees or familiar business representatives’ emails and contacting company bookkeepers and office administrators asking them to change bank account information, direct deposit information, or asking them to write checks. By impersonating an employee’s email address or creating a fake personal email for the employee, scammers can steal money from businesses and steal paychecks from employees.
