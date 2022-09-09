Vermont Business Magazine Hannaford Supermarkets will not sponsor this year’s Vermont Pride Parade and Festival for the first time since 2019. The grocery chain paid $15,000 to sponsor last year’s event, which occurs annually in Burlington every September. As a condition for sponsorship this year, the Pride Center of Vermont asked Hannaford to meet with farmworkers who they claim are facing discrimination and abuse in the company’s dairy supply chain. According to Migrant Justice, the company has refused to meet with workers. In appreciation of this act of solidarity, farmworkers have launched a fundraiser(link is external) to replace the funds that Pride has lost from Hannaford Supermarkets.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO