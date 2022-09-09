ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Found a New Home

It's official: Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, have found a new home. Following the passing of Her Majesty, a source close to the Duke of York confirmed with CNN that her pups will be taken in by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. They'll live at the duke and duchess's current residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The Royal Family Attends Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland

The royal family are reuniting (once again) to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today, the queen’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will be led by Reverend Calum MacLeod. The ceremony will celebrate the monarch’s life, her 70-year reign and her connection to Scotland.
WORLD
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice May Soon Have a Prominent New Role Under King Charles

With the newly appointed King Charles taking the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of change is happening in the British monarchy. In light of the shift in power, it seems Princess Beatrice could have a new important role under her uncle’s reign.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram

Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks the End of Summer with New Photo of Her Lookalike Children

Summer has officially come to a close. In honor of fall (pumpkin spice, anyone?) actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her fondest summer memories with her grown-up children. The Goop founder posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page (see below), highlighting a few fun moments from the summer. In one of the photos, she stood beside her two teenage kids, Apple (18) and Moses (16), in what appears to be an outdoor dining setup. Paltrow and Apple practically looked like twins, rocking stylish summer ensembles. Moses sported a white T-shirt with gray trousers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy