Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Oprah Winfrey Talks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reuniting with the Royal Family: ‘There’s an Opportunity for Peacemaking’
It’s been over a year since Oprah Winfrey sat down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her bombshell CBS interview. Now that some time has passed, the former talk show host has taken time to reflect and, when asked, shared some *thoughts* on a possible reunion within the British royal family.
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Found a New Home
It's official: Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, have found a new home. Following the passing of Her Majesty, a source close to the Duke of York confirmed with CNN that her pups will be taken in by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. They'll live at the duke and duchess's current residence, the Royal Lodge in Windsor.
purewow.com
The Royal Family Attends Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland
The royal family are reuniting (once again) to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today, the queen’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will be led by Reverend Calum MacLeod. The ceremony will celebrate the monarch’s life, her 70-year reign and her connection to Scotland.
purewow.com
Princess Beatrice May Soon Have a Prominent New Role Under King Charles
With the newly appointed King Charles taking the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, a lot of change is happening in the British monarchy. In light of the shift in power, it seems Princess Beatrice could have a new important role under her uncle’s reign.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
Reese Witherspoon Posts Shares Rare Picture of Her Grandmother (and We Can Totally See the Resemblance)
Time and time again, Reese Witherspoon continues to prove her family genes are stronger than ever. (Exhibit A: Her eldest children, Deacon and Ava, practically look like carbon copies of their mother.) The Morning Show actress posted a snapshot of a novel by Cheryl Strayed and an old photo of...
purewow.com
Sofía Vergara Stuns in Yellow Bedazzled Dior Gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Many celebrities made a big impression with their show-stopping looks at the 2022 Emmy Awards. And of course, Sofía Vergara left us impressed (as always) with her stunning yellow ensemble. During the event, the Modern Family alum walked across the stage rocking a bright yellow Dior bedazzled spaghetti-strap gown....
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram
Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
purewow.com
Gwyneth Paltrow Marks the End of Summer with New Photo of Her Lookalike Children
Summer has officially come to a close. In honor of fall (pumpkin spice, anyone?) actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her fondest summer memories with her grown-up children. The Goop founder posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page (see below), highlighting a few fun moments from the summer. In one of the photos, she stood beside her two teenage kids, Apple (18) and Moses (16), in what appears to be an outdoor dining setup. Paltrow and Apple practically looked like twins, rocking stylish summer ensembles. Moses sported a white T-shirt with gray trousers.
Comments / 0