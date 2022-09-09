Read full article on original website
Dozens walk in Edina for an end to Alzheimer’s ahead of the Twin Cities’ annual event
EDINA, Minn. — The Waters of Edina hosted its own "Walk to End Alzheimer's" fundraising event at Countryside Park in Edina on Tuesday afternoon. "Hosting our own community walk is a great way for [residents] to participate in the worthy cause of the Alzheimer's Association," said Judy Mathis, the active life manager at the Waters of Edina.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S. What is Hispanic Heritage...
North Minneapolis community leader, entrepreneur partners with Target
MINNEAPOLIS — For more than a decade, Houston White's business ventures have taken off in north Minneapolis. It's a place he's always called home, and now, a lifelong passion is breathing a new life in Target stores across the country and online. "The line is about 40-plus pieces. One...
MN creatives develop multimedia arts project to empower, help protect women against violence
MINNEAPOLIS — A group of female creatives from Minneapolis and Duluth are about to release a multimedia art project that supports the safety of BIPOC women in our community. "Do You Think You Protect Me" started as a song, but over the course of two years, it turned into the start of a movement to help empower and protect women.
More than 40 local nonprofits partner with Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS — The 40th annual running of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will feature more than 40 nonprofit partners in the greater community. Among those teaming up with the celebrated event is a Minneapolis coffee shop that helps young adults experiencing homelessness, and a St. Paul church helping to bring clean water to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard
PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
'Coalesce: 1922' celebrates BIPOC creative community through fashion show
MINNEAPOLIS — The creative team behind a sold-out Minnesota Fashion Week spring show is gearing up for an encore. Coalesce Collective MN, an AAPI organization with a mission to celebrate creatives in the AAPI and BIPOC communities, is hosting Coalesce: 1922, a runway show with an art installation. The event will take place Monday, Sept. 19 during Fashion Week Minnesota's week-long stretch of fall shows.
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
15,000 Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — After months of negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and Minnesota's heath systems, health care workers hit the picket lines in the Twin Cities and Duluth Monday at 7 a.m. This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the MNA. Picketing...
University of Minnesota Twin Cities jumps to 23rd in annual rankings
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S News and World Report ranked the University of Minnesota Twin Cities at 23rd nationwide in its latest survey, the U of M's highest ranking in over a decade. Among the over 400 public and private institutions considered for the National Universities category, the Twin Cities campus...
How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
New Little Free Library in St. Paul aims to confront racism with books about diverse communities
ST PAUL, Minn. — In February of 2021, the skyways of downtown Minneapolis were mostly empty on a cold weekday morning when 70-year-old Bruce Goodman was walking through them to get to a medical appointment. Empty because the winter of 2021 was still a time when downtown skyways were...
Minneapolis mom and son duo rocks New York Fashion Week runway
MINNEAPOLIS — This story is a part of Lifting Voices, a new KARE 11 Franchise highlighting underrepresented communities. It's currently New York Fashion Week, the time when all the big names of fashion from all over the world gather and hold runway shows... bringing forward the newest and most cutting edge.
Canadian boy gets life-saving treatment at Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy is helping bring awareness to a disease that's so rare only about a dozen children are treated for it every year at M Health Fairview. The Canadian-born boy is tested every year in Minnesota after surviving the rare, genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
Airport workers press for affordable health care
MINNEAPOLIS — Two years after MSP Airport workers campaigned successfully for a $15 per hour minimum wage, they're knocking on the door again for affordable health care coverage. Leaders of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 8,000 property service employees in the Twin Cities, is calling on the...
FAO Schwarz toy company signs exclusive deal with Target
MINNEAPOLIS — The oldest toy store in America will soon make its highly sought-after products more widely available to consumers, following the exclusive, multi-year deal the company signed with Target Corp. The Minnesota-based retailer announced the agreement Monday, saying more than 120 toys across categories will be made available...
Propane tank blamed for 'explosion' during a fire at homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured Monday night when Minneapolis fire crews responded to a blaze burning near the Home Depot parking lot on New Brighton Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis fire crews said they were sent out on a report of a large fire burning at a homeless encampment near the Quarry, Home Depot parking lot, located at 1520 New Brighton Boulevard.
