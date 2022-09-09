ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, Sept. 15, communities across the United States will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Established as a national celebration more than 30 years ago, Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture and contributions of Latinx communities in the U.S. What is Hispanic Heritage...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
KARE 11

More than 40 local nonprofits partner with Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS — The 40th annual running of the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will feature more than 40 nonprofit partners in the greater community. Among those teaming up with the celebrated event is a Minneapolis coffee shop that helps young adults experiencing homelessness, and a St. Paul church helping to bring clean water to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
PRESCOTT, WI
KARE 11

'Coalesce: 1922' celebrates BIPOC creative community through fashion show

MINNEAPOLIS — The creative team behind a sold-out Minnesota Fashion Week spring show is gearing up for an encore. Coalesce Collective MN, an AAPI organization with a mission to celebrate creatives in the AAPI and BIPOC communities, is hosting Coalesce: 1922, a runway show with an art installation. The event will take place Monday, Sept. 19 during Fashion Week Minnesota's week-long stretch of fall shows.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses hit the picket lines Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — After months of negotiations between the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) and Minnesota's heath systems, health care workers hit the picket lines in the Twin Cities and Duluth Monday at 7 a.m. This is the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history, according to the MNA. Picketing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis mom and son duo rocks New York Fashion Week runway

MINNEAPOLIS — This story is a part of Lifting Voices, a new KARE 11 Franchise highlighting underrepresented communities. It's currently New York Fashion Week, the time when all the big names of fashion from all over the world gather and hold runway shows... bringing forward the newest and most cutting edge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KARE 11

Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized. But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Airport workers press for affordable health care

MINNEAPOLIS — Two years after MSP Airport workers campaigned successfully for a $15 per hour minimum wage, they're knocking on the door again for affordable health care coverage. Leaders of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 8,000 property service employees in the Twin Cities, is calling on the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

FAO Schwarz toy company signs exclusive deal with Target

MINNEAPOLIS — The oldest toy store in America will soon make its highly sought-after products more widely available to consumers, following the exclusive, multi-year deal the company signed with Target Corp. The Minnesota-based retailer announced the agreement Monday, saying more than 120 toys across categories will be made available...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Propane tank blamed for 'explosion' during a fire at homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured Monday night when Minneapolis fire crews responded to a blaze burning near the Home Depot parking lot on New Brighton Boulevard. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, Minneapolis fire crews said they were sent out on a report of a large fire burning at a homeless encampment near the Quarry, Home Depot parking lot, located at 1520 New Brighton Boulevard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
