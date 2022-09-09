Read full article on original website
Night Road Work on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures can be expected for the next week or so on a city street in south Twin Falls. The City of Twin Falls says road crews will be working on Blue Lakes Boulevard between Kimberly Road and Fourth Avenue which will require the roadway to be closed during the working hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 23. The night work will help reduce the impact to daytime traffic. The crews will be installing a waterline extension in the area. During the day large metal plates will be placed over the excavation holes. When the road is closed traffic will be detoured around the construction.
Westbound Bliss Rest Area Closed Indefinitely by Waterline Damage
BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A waterline break has forced the indefinite closure of one of the rest areas along the interstate west of Bliss. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the westbound Bliss rest area will be closed until more extensive repairs can be made to the water system. “We have been working to fix the line but have determined that more extensive repairs are needed,” ITD Maintenance Foreman Phil Etchart explained in a statement. Etchart said crews will get the rest area up and running as fast as they can. The closure does not impact the eastbound rest area. The nearest ITD run rest area for westbound travelers is just east of Boise at the Blacks Creek, roughly 70 miles apart. However, travelers can use the nearest commercial truck stop which is open 24 hours a day at Exit 141, about six miles before the eastbound Bliss rest stop. Glenns Ferry, the next town from the Bliss area, has a few convenience stores but, they are not open 24/7.
Lava Ridge Meeting Sept 22
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting is set for September 22, on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the Magic Valley. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Resource Advisory Council's subcommittee will come together in an online meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 15-member advisory council will review and discuss the information gathered up to this point from the various stakeholders, elected officials, data collection companies, and landowners along with others. Magic Valley Energy wants to build a 400-turbine wind farm on public land between Shoshone and the small community of Minidoka. Public comment will be allowed during the last hour of the meeting. The amount of time given to each individual will depend on the number of people wanting to make a comment. Written comments can be sent to Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. The BLM is working on an Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Lava Ridge wind project.
A Warm And Wet Winter May Be In Store For Twin Falls And We Need It
It looks like Twin Falls is in store for a warmer and wet winter. At least, according to the Farmers Almanac. I know it isn't always the most accurate, but it is at least a look. And honestly, let's hope this one is right because it is the weather we need this year.
Filer Trucker Injured in Crash on I-84 Near Hazelton
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Filer man had to be taken to the hospital after two semi-truck crashed near Hazelton Friday afternoon on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 1:20 p.m. near the Valley Road exit in the westbound lanes. The 68-year-old Filer man was parked along the shoulder in a tanker-truck when he tried to merge on to the roadway and was struck by another truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas. The 68-year-old was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Crash on I-84 Near Jerome, Traffic Being Diverted
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash on Interstate 84 is forcing traffic to detour near Jerome this morning. According to Idaho Transportation Department's 511 website, I-84 is blocked near mile post 165 forcing traffic onto State Highway 25 to State Highway 79 and back onto the interstate. For the latest road information go to 511.idaho.gov.
Are These Christmas Wreaths or Memorials in Eden, Idaho?
My dad grew tired of streaming Christmas lights. He wasn’t lazy. When he came home from the army, he went to the radiator plant and got his old job back for the night shift (he was a plant millwright). Then he drove across town and found a day job at the Chevy factory. He often worked two full-time jobs and a part-time gig on weekends.
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
These 4 Tiny Homes Are The Least Expensive For Sale in Twin Falls
Housing is expensive in Idaho unless you are willing and able to downsize to a tiny home or figure out a way to live in an RV. While many home prices have doubled or tripled over the last few years there are still options in Twin Falls to own a home for less than $150,000.
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
Two semis collide leaving trucker injured, I-84 shut down for hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 9, 2022, at 1:20 P.M. on I-84 at mile marker 188 east of Jerome. A semi-truck and trailer, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, TX, was traveling westbound on I-84. A tanker semi-truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Filer, was parked on the westbound shoulder. He attempted to merge onto I-84 where the two trucks collided. ...
UPDATE: Fire North of Wendell Stopped
UPDATE 09/09: The Bureau of Land Management says the advancement of the Sheep Fire was stopped during the night by fire crews. Today firefighters will work on containment lines and hot spots. Burned acres is estimated at 12,000 acres. WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are responding to a running fire near...
Help Fight Veteran Suicide In Twin Falls With 10 Mile Canyon Hike
The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk is happening on October 8th and the purpose of the hike is to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health. Joshua Burnside is the director of Hiatus Ranch of Idaho and it focuses on helping veterans through hard times. The Canyon Rim Ruck Walk...
Star Viewing Season At Observatory West Of Twin Falls Ends Soon
For fans of stargazing in the Magic Valley, there's an observatory 80 miles northwest of Twin Falls that can be found within the beautiful confines of Bruneau Dunes State Park. The viewing season will end in just a couple of weeks, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sky like you never have before.
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
The 6 Most Expensive Boats For Sale on Twin Falls Marketplace are Insane
When I bought my boat a few years ago, someone told me that it would become the most expensive hobby I’d ever have. Since then, we’ve gone through 2 small fishing boats that always had issues to the current boat we use which just had to have a new motor put in it. That wise person years ago was definitely not wrong. But even with all my small boat expenses, I could be dropping a lot more money on boats after looking through the ones posted on our local Marketplace.
Wildfire Threat Intensifies in Southern Idaho
We may see some rain next week. It's not enough to make any difference in our ongoing drought. The forecast I saw suggests there will be thunderstorms late next Wednesday afternoon. Thunder can also bring lightning. The cheat grass is a golden brown. You can put together a picture. I...
Buhl Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Buhl man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in Twin Falls County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:30 p.m. 53-year-old Eric Atwater, was headed west on 4000 N and went through the stop sign at 1600 East where he struck a Dodge pickup. Atwater was pronounced dead at the scene. the Driver of the pickup was not injured.
State Police Identify Magic Valley Trooper Hit by Car
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
