KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning. A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road. Devon Looney, 28, of...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced

Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. 6 News Update: Preparations underway for Clark building demolition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews are taking the first steps to prepare the W. Dale Clark building for demolition.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Deadly Lincoln Car Fire Sparked By Oxygen Tank Explosion

Investigators believe oxygen tanks inside a vehicle caused yesterday’s explosion and fire that killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior. “The car showed evidence of a flash explosion,” says Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Escaped suspect in Omaha homicide arrested, again

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas have found and arrested an escaped Omaha homicide suspect again. Officials said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12 and was arrested the first time in Arkansas last week. Smith reportedly escaped Sunday morning.
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
klin.com

North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning

A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
LINCOLN, NE
