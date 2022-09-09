Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
1011now.com
28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning. A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road. Devon Looney, 28, of...
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
doniphanherald.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
KWQC
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A bow-and-arrow accident has sent a Nebraska man to the hospital and left his family in shock. The Clingenpeel family said the accident happened alongside their house after Jeremy Clingenpeel and his son, Colton, decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season. WOWT...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
On Wednesday, an Iowa jury found that another defendant in the case, the psychiatrist at the Pottawattamie County Jail was not negligent or liable for damages.
WOWT
Woman who abandoned newborn on Omaha sidewalk in February sentenced
Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. 6 News Update: Preparations underway for Clark building demolition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews are taking the first steps to prepare the W. Dale Clark building for demolition.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klin.com
Deadly Lincoln Car Fire Sparked By Oxygen Tank Explosion
Investigators believe oxygen tanks inside a vehicle caused yesterday’s explosion and fire that killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior. “The car showed evidence of a flash explosion,” says Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when...
News Channel Nebraska
Escaped suspect in Omaha homicide arrested, again
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas have found and arrested an escaped Omaha homicide suspect again. Officials said 20-year-old Wuanya Smith was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Collins III, 20 on Aug. 12 and was arrested the first time in Arkansas last week. Smith reportedly escaped Sunday morning.
klin.com
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash
According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, 46, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.
