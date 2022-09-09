Read full article on original website
Bill Cunningham
4d ago
Apparently they gave him a cup with something on it that he didn't like (aka a dirty cup). They refused to give him another cup, which would have been the end of the issue. An employee threw a drink at him, which escalated the situation more. As far as I am concerned, all the employees and the shift manager should be fired.
todd b
5d ago
he had no business going over the counter to begin with. At that point he becomes a threat and if he got another drink and didn't pay for it it's theft. our whole judicial system has gone to hell
Lawyer: Video does not show judge candidate beating girlfriend
The defense attorney for a Muskegon County judge candidate says video does not show Jason Kolkema beating his girlfriend with a belt but rather Kolkema hitting some furniture next to her.
Police investigating Muskegon Heights shooting
The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt one person early Wednesday morning.
Young woman killed in crash remembered as ‘kind, beautiful, caring’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – An 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman has died of injuries sustained in a rollover crash on U.S. 131, state police said. Briana Corlew was identified as the victim of the crash that happened Sunday, Sept. 11. “Briana loved to laugh and was always uplifting those around...
9 bullets, zero warning: Family blindsided when man killed pregnant girlfriend
If there were warning signs in Marissa Valdez and Dealeyon Franklin's relationship before he shot and killed her, family missed them.
oceanacountypress.com
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.
Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
Deputy fired after road rage fight in Okemos
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
Fired Kent Co. deputy accused of assaulting paralyzed man
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
kentnews.online
Blean Beagles Hunt Closes Down
The Kent Hunt Saboteur Association are claiming a victory after reporting that the Blean Beagles – a Kent-based hare hunt – has closed down following pressure from the group. They say that The Blean claims to have ‘merged’ with a neighbouring pack to become the Downland Beagles –...
Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- A 34-year-old man was shot and wounded inside of a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday, Sept. 14. Muskegon Heights police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at The Hideout bar, 100 E. Broadway Ave. Police said they are investigating the assault and the man...
GR 7-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose: ‘We want answers’
On June 11, 2022, 7-year-old Jeremy Thompson Jr. died of a fentanyl overdose.
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
fox2detroit.com
'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch. "There is feces....
4 hurt in Norton Shores assault
The assault happened in a residence on East Broadway Avenue, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch.
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing Feces
A Michigan woman is mortified after taking a bite of a Subway sandwich that contained feces. TikToker @Kelscoyne posted a video online recounting an incident that took place a few nights ago when she purchased a sandwich from a Subway earlier this week in West Lansing.
‘You chose violence,’ family says as man sentenced for Kalamazoo murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The family members of Elijah Roberson aren’t going to let his murder destroy them. Instead, his fiancée Pattrice Fuller said, they’ll build back stronger.
WZZM 13
Kent County deputy fired, faces battery charge in off-duty incident
The alleged assault happened in August at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County. Investigation into this case led the Kent County Sheriff's Office to fire him.
Suspect arrested for allegedly beating elderly man on trail in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Police said an elderly man was hospitalized on Monday after being assaulted on a trail, Ionia County sheriff’s deputies said. One suspect is in custody, but remains unnamed as an investigation continues into the reported assault on Monday, Sept. 12. The victim reported the...
13-year-old dead in Montcalm Co. house fire
The body of a teenage girl was found inside a home that burned Wednesday morning in Richland Township, troopers say.
Fox17
Man charged in GR 1-year-old's death pleads no contest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids earlier this year has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse. Alexander “Xan” Butler was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids on Feb. 5. A probable cause affidavit released...
Comments / 11