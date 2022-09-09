Read full article on original website
County VSO Visits with Commissioners on Duties; Plans for Election Administrator Move Forward
September 13, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners received an update from Sherry Riley,Veterans Service Officer (VSO), on the current status of her position and the duties it includes during their September 7, 2022, meeting. Riley explained she services veterans from both Shelby and San Augustine Counties, and due to...
Widening Project Beginning in Shelby County
September 14, 2022 - Work is scheduled to begin in Shelby County this week that will rehabilitate and widen a roadway. Crews will begin work on FM 1656/Airport Road from SH 7 to FM 699 this week through the next five weeks, weather permitting. The work will include adding an additional 8-inches of limestone to the road base while widening the pavement from the current width of 22-feet to 26-feet.
Letter to the Editor (Support for Animal Shelter)
September 13, 2022 - It's time for all of us to come together in support of an animal rescue shelter. Many of you are like myself and have unwanted animals left at your driveway, private road or find them abandoned, left to die on a county road. If we all...
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
Center HS Alumni Association Announces Newest Inductees - Capt. Moore, Latham
September 14, 2022 - The Center High School Alumni Committee has selected two recipients for induction into the Hall Of Honor this year - Capt. John M. Moore (Class of ’62) and John K. Latham, Jr. (Class of ’65). The awards will be presented at the All School Alumni meeting on Saturday morning, September 24 at the John Windham Civic Center. The meeting starts at 10 am but come early for a good seat and plenty of time to visit with other ex-students.
POW/MIA Recognition Day 2022
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) September 12, 2022 - The United States’ National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed across the nation on the third Friday of September each year. Americans take the time to remember those who are or were at one time prisoners of war (POW) and those who are still missing in action (MIA), as well as their families. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States but it is a national observance.
First Smyrna United MBC Annual Homecoming
September 13, 2022 - First Smyrna United MBC Annual Homecoming Services will be held on September 18, 2022 at 12:30pm at 644 Railroad Ave., Timpson, TX 75975. Pastor Charleston “Earl” Johnson. Guest Pastor, Bryan Gates from Harmonia Baptist Church, Nacogdoches, TX 75965.
Annual Mt. Herman Cemetery Homecoming Set for Sept. 18
September 12, 2022 - The annual Mt. Herman Cemetery Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, September 18. Please come out and enjoy food and fellowship at the Mt. Herman Cemetery located on Hwy 7 West in Center beginning at Noon. Covered dishes and especially donations for the upkeep of the cemetery...
Joaquin VFD Call Report Includes 4 Medical Calls
September 12, 2022 - Over the week of September 4th through 10th, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department had 3 calls, all of which were of the medical variety. The first call came in on Monday, in regards to a 15-month-old that had fallen off of a table at a residence on Highway 84 East.
Timpson FFA Students Compete at Four States Fair, Gain Three Class Wins
September 13, 2022 - Congratulations to members of the Timpson FFA Show Team! Three members showed their heifers at the Four States Fair Junior Show in Texarkana on September 10, 2022. Kayson Pledger brought home three class wins and the Santa Gertrudis Grand Champion Heifer. Tate Barnes brought home one...
Thomas Warren Smith
Graveside service will be held at McClelland Cemetery, Center, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11am until service time at McClelland Church, 733 County Road 2571, Center, Texas. Thomas was born and raised in Shelby County. He attended Shelbyville...
Shelby County Football This Week, Week 4
Last week Shelby County Varsity Football teams went a combined 3-2. The Center Roughriders fell to the visiting North Desoto La. Gremlins 71-48. The ‘Riders are now 2-1 and will travel to Daingerfield to face the Tigers (2-1). The Tigers lost at home to Timpson by a 54-28 score. Kickoff at Tigers Stadium is on Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. Daingerfield fell at home to Timpson 54-28 last week.
David's Daily Devotion for September 1
Good Morning! It’s Monday, September 12. We did something yesterday at First Baptist Center that we haven’t done in over two and a half years - we met for Sunday night service. That tradition, going back to the founding of our church in the 1880’s, was short circuited by the Covid shutdown in March of 2020. And even as face-to-face morning service restarted, and youth and children’s ministries resumed, our Sunday evening service remained off the church calendar. Glad it’s back!
