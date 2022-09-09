ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Learning Space in South Thomaston kicks off with talk by Marie Ilvonen

SOUTH THOMASTON — The South Thomaston Library will host its first program in the Learning Space on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. In a program titled “The Lesvos Refugee Crisis 2016-2022,” Marie Ilvonen, LCSW will talk about her 11 trips to Lesvos to work with refugees, volunteers, and residents on the Greek island of Lesvos. She will share stories and slides of her many volunteer trips.
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch

ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Learn How to Design a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit Workshop on Oct. 21

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m–4 p.m. ET at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Sea of stubby legs take over Steamboat Landing for annual Wienerfest

BELFAST — Wiener dog, doxie, badger dog, sausage dog. All of these are used to describe the diminutive dachshund - recognized by all, loved by many. Worshipped by some. For dogs that spend the majority of their lives eight inches off the ground, they soar into the hearts of many each September, when PAWS Animal Shelter hosts the annual Wienerfest.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, notice

CUSHING — Irene I. Widdecombe Meservey, 81, died peacefully, Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. Interment will follow at Achorn Cemetery.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pinny Beebe Center tirelessly seeks thoughtful and collaborative solutions

I am fully in support of Pinny Beebe-Center’s seeking the Senate seat for our district. I’ve known Pinny since the 1980s when, as teacher of early and experiential education, I met her working at a teacher resource center in Rockport. Subsequently, while I was Director of Mid-Coast Children’s Services, Pinny was deeply engaged in our local CAP agency, subsequently becoming Regional Manager for Penquis CAP. Her deep experience there during the recession of 2008 led her to found the Knox Co. Homeless Coalition, supported by many different businesses in the county.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland invites participatory budgeting: Residents 12 and older may cast a ballot

ROCKLAND — The federal government’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021 ultimately designated more than $756,737 in relief funds to the City of Rockland. Much of it has been used for city infrastructure and technology. Of that, however, the City Council agreed in December 2021 that $30,000 should be distributed according to citizenry wishes through a participatory budgeting method.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Saturday flu clinics offered through Pen Bay Medical Center

ROCKPORT — Three Pen Bay Medical Center practices will offer Saturday flu clinics for patients at the Beebe Health Center, located at 15 Anchor Drive in Rockport. Clinics will be held Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, between 9 a.m. and noon, by appointment only. Participating...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Peter J. Velanzon Sr., obituary

BELFAST — Peter J. Velanzon Sr.,76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Belfast. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on July 20, 1945, to Patsy and Evelyn Elizabeth (Harold) Velanzon. Peter moved to Belfast, Maine in 1968. Peter served our Country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1973, then...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jeanette M. Deane, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Jeanette M. Deane, 77, wife of Richard P. Deane, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Crystal Robinson supports our Constitution, wants to put Maine citizens first

I am writing to let Maine residents know some votes that “independent” State Representative Bill Pleuker from Warren has made. He is a nice enough person and I have no ill will against him. However, when I saw how he has voted and I was very disappointed and totally disagree with him. Here are a couple examples.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police Review Committee granted extension despite opposition

ROCKLAND — Despite frustrations from the new Rockland Police Chief and an opinion of opposition by one of the very members, the Rockland Police Review Committee has been granted an extension for another three months. As the one-year deadline approaches for the ad hoc committee, Rockland City Council voted...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston responders called to the Town Forest two Tuesdays in a row

THOMASTON — For the second Tuesday in a row, Thomaston Fire, EMS, and Police have responded to the Town Forest in order to search for an individual. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, a drone, a K9, and a 4-wheeler were all put to use in the Thomaston Town Forest as personnel searched for a missing person. Initially reported as a mental health check at approximately 5:30 p.m., Thomaston police and fire department began searching around the former F&A building on Route 1 before relocating to the Town Forest.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

RGC men’s league Sept. 10-11 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 10. Individual Points. 1. Dan Edleman +7. 2. Warren Marshall +3. 3. James...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 1-7. Jeffrey J. Harvey, 61, of Jackson, probation violation in Thorndike July 4, 2018, 60 days in jail and probation partially revoked. Steven E. Pomerleau, 52, of Unity, criminal mischief in Troy Dec. 5, dismissed; domestic...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden-Rockport girls soccer blanks Medomak

WALDOBORO — The Medomak and Camden-Rockport middle school girls soccer teams opened the Busline League regular season Monday, Sept. 12 in Waldoboro. The Schooners tallied two goals nine minutes into the game with the first goal coming from Rita Haslam (assisted by Gabby Martin) and the second tallied by Martin (assisted by Haslam).
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 1-10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 4. Gage B. Bowman, 23, of Belfast, was issued...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 17. Chasity Keizer, 42, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

