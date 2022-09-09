Read full article on original website
klin.com
Updated Booster Dose Clinics Beginning In Lancaster County
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez says updated booster doses will begin later this week by age groups. She says the updated booster targets omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People...
klin.com
NSP Troopers Complete Summer-Long Traffic Enforcement Campaigns
The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out several summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Lincoln were involved in a number of enforcement operations in and around recreation areas in...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Arrested At Scene Of August 17 House Fire
A 24 year old Lincoln man is accused of starting a fire inside a vacant house near 38th and West Raymond Road on August 17. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says on Tuesday night a man who lives near that house spotted Nicholas Vanackeren standing on the road staring at the vacant house, which led to an altercation.
klin.com
Dine Out To Help Out – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
klin.com
Deadly Lincoln Car Fire Sparked By Oxygen Tank Explosion
Investigators believe oxygen tanks inside a vehicle caused yesterday’s explosion and fire that killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior. “The car showed evidence of a flash explosion,” says Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when...
klin.com
Armed Robbery Reported Near 13th & E Street.
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery near 13th & E. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News a man was walking in the area when he was approached by 3 men. One of the men raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then demanded money or he would ‘get this’, referring to the handgun.
klin.com
University Of Nebraska Campuses To Waive Undergraduate Application Fee
The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the...
klin.com
State Employees Union To Rally For Higher Wages In Lincoln
The union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees will begin contract negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract this month. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm Nebraska Association of Public Employees union members will rally on Centennial Mall outside of the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln and call on the state to invest in public workers to ensure they can continue to provide vital services to their fellow Nebraskans.
klin.com
Senator Suzanne Geist Mayoral Candidacy Announcement This Afternoon
State Senator Suzanne Geist has scheduled a news conference for 3pm this afternoon to announce she is a candidate for Mayor for the City of Lincoln. This is a developing story and KLIN News will have additional information when available.
klin.com
LPD Investigating Report Of Child Enticement
Lincoln Police is investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. LPD says a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School and were approached by a man not known to them in a small car. The driver asked the 11 and 7 year old children if they wanted a ride. The children became afraid and ran from the area.
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
klin.com
LPD Says Man Who Fell From Truck Painting Fire Hydrants Dies
Lincoln Police say a subcontractor who fell from a pick up while helping repaint fire hydrants near 77th and Old Cheney last month has died. LPD says the 24 year old man was riding on a bumper of the crew’s box truck that was going from one hydrant to the next on August 23.
klin.com
LPD Investigating After Shots Are Fired Early Monday Morning
A number of Lincoln residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire around 3:00 Monday morning. LPD Investigator Scott Parker says the first gunshots were reported north of Holdrege between 28th and 30th, just west of the UNL’s east campus. He says about six minutes later, officers investigating an unrelated...
klin.com
Lincoln Northwest Football Game Canceled Due To Injuries
This Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice has been canceled. The Lincoln Public Schools Athletic Department says the Falcons don’t have enough players to suit up. “As is the case with any football program, we’ve experienced a number of injuries on an already small team and...
klin.com
Registration Now Open For Parks And Recreation Winter Team Sports
Registration is now open for winter team sports in Lincoln, including adult and youth basketball. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department says adult leagues are for those age 18 and older and out of high school. Youth basketball leagues and the skills clinic are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
