How To Level Up Quickly In NBA 2K23 The City
"NBA 2K23" is finally out, and 2K Sports is promising an improved experience across the board. The long-running series with its own esports league launched on Sept. 9 with plenty of new and upgraded features and game modes. Among the improvements, 2K Sports has been highlighting its new and improved The City.
NBA・
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Temtem: How To Get The Temessence Vial
After a lengthy Early Access period on Steam, "Temtem" is finally here. While many think the MMO is just another "Pokemon" clone, there are actually some major differences between the starters between the games. It's a great game to play if you're sick of "World of Warcraft" and enjoy "Pokémon" games. "Temtem" has some great mechanics and features that enhance player experience, including the Temessence Vial.
Nier Automata's Infamous Hoax Level Is Now Real
Platinum Games' "Nier: Automata" is a unique game with a devoted fanbase that's still active to this day, years after the game's release. And it's easy to see why so many gamers hold "Nier: Automata" so close to their heart. "Nier" Automata" features fast-paced combat, dozens of different story endings, and no shortage of secrets (per The Gamer). The game has so many secrets that players were still discovering new ones years after the game's release. For example, just last year, one savvy user reverse-engineered the game to find a cheat code that sends the player to the final boss. After its discovery, many believed every secret in "Nier: Automata" was now found (via YouTube).
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
Only One Sega Genesis Game Had A Colored Variant Cartridge
Physical video games are largely a thing of the past. Though gamers can still obtain physical copies of games through traditional stores or online retailers, the physical game market accounts for less than 20% of all video game sales these days with most video game enthusiasts preferring to purchase their favorite titles digitally through online marketplaces (per Statista). However, in previous generations of gaming, physical copies were the only option. These physical games came in various types, be it discs or cartridges. One example of the latter for the Sega Genesis — a console that produced many classic titles such as "Mortal Kombat" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" — stands out as unique, even if it's only for the aesthetics.
Why Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Auto Battles Are A Major Development For The Series
Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have released a bunch of new information about the upcoming "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." The next mainline entries in the "Pokémon" series are set to introduce a ton of new features, like the ability to tackle gyms in any order. It's also set to introduce the internet's new favorite Pokémon, LeChonk. Additionally, a new feature announced by the Pokémon Company will let your Pokémon run off and battle all on their own.
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
The Sims 4 Is Making A Shocking Price Change
It seems that recently, anything gaming related has been getting pricier and pricier by the year. Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 5 would be getting more expensive in select regions, while next-gen edition of games have gotten a price hike from the industry standard of $60 to a whopping $70 a pop. Overall, gaming has become an expensive hobby. But if you're a fan of "The Sims 4" or have always been curious but never tried it, then you just caught a huge unexpected break.
Splatoon 3: How To Beat The Secret Kettle
"Splatoon 3" was just released and it's already exceeding all expectations. There are tons of new features that give players plenty to do and make it a worthy successor to the immensely popular first two games. There are new maps, new weapons, and the new "Salmon Run" game-mode that adds a wide variety of new bosses and enemies. Nintendo has also been avidly defending the game's multiplayer mode from those who would seek to undermine its fairness by cracking down on cheating. So far, fans and critics alike seem to have nothing but positive things to say about it.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Metal: Hellsinger?
"Metal: Hellsinger," the new "Doom"-inspired first-person shooter rhythm game from The Outsiders, is set to release on September 15 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Before the game launches, critics have been saying what they think about the game and diving into its intense gameplay and heavy soundtrack. Since "Metal: Hellsinger" is focused on racking up high scores on smaller levels, fans may be wondering how much content to expect on launch day.
The Entire Splatoon Timeline Explained
On its surface, "Splatoon" is Nintendo's family-friendly take on a multiplayer shooter. Rather than shooting bullets, players spew paint out of super soakers. Instead of focusing on killing other players, matches are won by whichever team has the highest percentage of a map covered in its ink. It also features a fun and cartoony graphical style that makes it more appealing to players of all ages. Whether players are trying to climb up the competitive ladder or are taking place in a debate of whether ketchup or mustard is better, the game features all levels of play.
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Leaks One Month Before Release
When you're making the sequel to one of the most popular multiplayer shooters of the last decade, it's nearly impossible to prevent leaks. There have already been a handful of reliable "Overwatch 2" leaks, mostly for unannounced characters and some details on the story mode that haven't been publicly revealed. With less than a month to go until the release date on October 4, another major leak has potentially revealed the name, backstory, and potential abilities of one of the few remaining "Overwatch 2" heroes left unannounced.
The Frustrating Reason Why Fuslie Finally Left Twitch
100 Thieves' Fuslie is a streamer who has made a name for herself on Twitch after consistently streaming on the platform since 2015. However, recently Fuslie announced that she would be the latest personality to leave Twitch and would instead make YouTube the new home for her content. For many streamers, YouTube has looked better than Twitch lately, so streamers changing platforms isn't particularly uncommon. Still, Fuslie's decision took few by surprise.
Fortnite Was Originally A Much Darker Game
"Fortnite" released back in 2017 and, after a rocky start, turned into a massive hit and cultural phenomenon. The game continued to build on this success, gaining more fans and releasing content in the form of new seasons, upgrades, and skins. Part of its popularity may stem from Epic Games' ability to adapt, keeping "Fortnite" fresh and continuously giving players what they want. From paying homage to the latest viral dance craze to removing its most famous mechanic and even exploring a completely different perspective, Epic Games is known for regularly shaking things up.
The Real Reason Nintendo's Power Glove Was A Flop
In the ongoing console wars, Nintendo is known as a company that likes to experiment and innovate with its controllers. While the Xbox and PlayStation have seen relatively little change in controller design over time, Nintendo tends to switch things up with every iteration. Indeed, this pattern is so consistent that memes have been made about it.
Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Plans Didn't Get The Reaction CDPR Hoped For
"Cyberpunk 2077" has come a long way. When CD Projekt Red's action RPG hit shelves back in 2020, it was a buggy mess that disappointed almost everyone that downloaded it. But slowly but surely, CD Projekt Red has rolled out fixes and free DLC content in an effort to make the up-to-date version of "Cyberpunk 2077" closer to the game fans expected on launch day. But that's not all. The world of "Cyberpunk 2077" is also being expanded via a Netflix animated series and the game's first full expansion.
Splatoon 3 Is Exceeding All Expectations
Early "Splatoon 3" reactions were all saying the same thing, with critics praising the game as a strong continuation of the series. With save data bonuses for players moving on from "Splatoon 2," new multiplayer maps and weapons, and an always active Salmon Run mode with several new boss enemies including the King Salmonid encounter, there's plenty of reasons for both longtime fans and those new to the franchise to dive in.
Nintendo Just Made The Switch Expansion Pack Announcements Fans Have Been Waiting For
The Nintendo Direct event dropped tons of exciting announcements for owners of the Nintendo Switch. Several big announcements have been made, including a "Final Fantasy: Crisis Core" remaster, cloud versions of several "Resident Evil" titles, and even a port of the highly acclaimed "Sifu" all coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. But one of the biggest announcements involved titles that Nintendo will soon be adding to its Online Expansion Pack.
