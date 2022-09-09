Read full article on original website
First Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Black/Metallic Silver"
Jordan Brand has been locked in on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 2 this year, however, the Air Jordan 6 has continued to receive love with looks such as the “Red Oreo” and university-themed “Georgetown.” Now, Jordan Brand has opted for some throwback influence with a new “Black/Metallic Silver” look drawing inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Chrome” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 colorway which originally released in 2006 and was recently re-released in 2020.
Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead
Yesterday, Alessandro Michele‘s Gucci released its comprehensive Fall 2022 “Exquisite” collection, delivering a smattering of dazzling ready-to-wear alongside a large array of collaborative. looks, most of which leant towards regal Renaissance themes. Now, the house follows up on its footwear with the introduction of two new adidas...
Timberland’s “BOLD” Move for FW22 Introduces a New Product Lineup
As a global outdoor and work-inspired brand, Timberland has built a solid reputation for melding elements of street style with nature. Its iconic yellow work boot has become a global, wardrobe staple. And with celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, the brand is showing no signs of slowing down productivity.
atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"
Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
Goodhood and Clarks Originals Craft a Lustrous Black Suede Boot
Celebrating 15 years of business, London’s homegrown concept store Goodhood has tapped Clarks Originals for another footwear collab. This time, the duo has offered up a classy, black suede Wallabee boot, complete with exaggerated fringe and classic fine details. Seated atop a contrasting gum sole, the signature silhouette boasts...
White and Gray Returns to the New Balance 550
There’s no question that the New Balance 550 has become New Balance’s most essential style staple as the silhouette has been presented in countless makeovers. Between its budget oriented pricing, at least relative to other New Balance options, and its clean presentation, the sneaker’s success certainly adds up. While an array of colorways have recently landed on the shoe’s high-top variant, the 650, the brand has reminded us the 550 remains its golden child with yet another versatile offering.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Receives Crisp White Iteration With Reflective Swooshes
Another crisp, white iteration of ‘s classic Air Force 1 silhouette has surfaced, this time adding just enough subtle details to separate it from the rest. In line with the 40th anniversary of the shoe, Nike has released a clean pair of the Air Force 1 Low, featuring a white leather upper and mesh tongues. Details of the branding are highlighted in blue, including the heel tabs, the tongue label and the mini Swoosh on the lateral toe on the upper and the “AIR” branding on the midsole. The main Swoosh is made with reflective 3M material where many mini-Swooshes fill up the larger Swoosh. The shoe sits atop a solid white rubber outsole to round out the design.
FFFPOSTALSERVICE's Inaugural FW22 Collection is a "Departure Into The Void"
Described as “A Never Ending Sci-Fi Motion Picture,” Seoul-based FFFPOSTALSERVICE has forged a loyal following with its intermittent drops in recent years. Further cementing its place in the world of fashion, Founder and Creative Director, Jonathan Choe, has put together the label’s inaugural collection. Dubbed “Departure Into...
Franck Muller Creates Five Gem Set Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeletons For Retailer's 50th
Franck Muller is marking the 50th Anniversary of retailer Cortina Watch with five gem-set unique pieces. Cortina Watch was founded in 1972 and now operates as a multi-brand retailer in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan and has been celebrating with a series of limited editions from eight of the watch brands it offers.
New Balance Outfits the 550 in "Argon"
For New Balance, the 550 has become such an essential silhouette in the brand’s offerings that it serves a similar role to Nike’s classic Air Force 1. As a result, a steady stream of colorways continue to hit the sneaker alongside collaborations with the likes of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and Jack Harlow.
Futura Softly Details Limited Edition Akari Series Together With the Noguchi Museum
Each lamp and print is graced with his signature take over Noguchi’s designs created back in 1954. Following the announcement of his collaboration with KRINK, Futura revisits Isamu Noguchi’s Museum to add his signature touch to a limited edition series of Akari lanterns and prints. The pair have previously linked up back in 2020 for an exhibition which is now utilized as the foundation for this current release.
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Is Releasing in Preschool Sizes
Since spotted on-foot via Travis Scott himself, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” has been one of the most anticipated drops of the year. Various supporting on-foot and detailed looks have surfaced since, revealing the ins and outs of the sneaker. Now, Nike has shared official images of the sneaker in preschool sizing, including a look at its custom box and sockliner.
Nike Aims for the Stars With Its Dunk Low "Mars Stone"
From experimental collaborations — such as the Cactus Plant Flea Market edition – to classic two-tone variations and revitalized versions from its 40-year history, Peter Moore’s Dunk Low silhouette has proved itself to be a timeless design that’s steered far away from losing its novelty. Now, dropping hot on the heels of Nike’s recent “Chlorophyll” version, the Dunk Low is seeking inspiration from outer space — more specifically Mars — for a new colorway that’s coated in rust-colored shades and similar hues that have been discovered on the planet itself.
Nike Dunk Low Gets a Clean "Peach Cream" Makeover
You can say what you want about the Dunk and how keeps releasing too many colorways, flooding the market with the “Panda” makeup and dropping a plethora of collaborations, but note that the Swoosh is going to keep this train moving along as long as it’s raking in the big bucks. In this second half of 2022 and beyond, the Swoosh team will be pushing out a variety of fresh Dunk styles, one being this Nike Dunk Low “Peach Cream” installment that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
PUMA Hoops Announces Breanna Stewart's Stewie 1 Signature Shoe
Having already created some exciting energy on the basketball front with its line with LaMelo Ball,. Hoops is now lobbing over the keys to its women’s category with the introduction of Breanna Stewart‘s signature sneaker: the PUMA Stewie 1. The Seattle Storm superstar elected to go with a...
KARL LAGERFELD Teams Up With Cara Delevingne for “CARA LOVES KARL” Collaboration
Building on Cara Delevingne’s muse-artist relationship with the late designer, Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous label has unveiled its latest collaboration with the British actor and model titled “CARA LOVES KARL”. Working alongside Hun Kim, design director at KARL LAGERFELD, Delevingne developed the collection to feature sustainable materials...
New Balance 650 Is Unveiled in a Duo of Crisp Colorways
After giving the 550 a chance to soak in the spotlight with a vast array of collaborations and GRs, New Balance is now turning over the keys to high-cut counterpart in the 650 and giving it a chance to shine. The Boston-based sportswear imprint has brought light to two inline colorways that will be capping off the brand’s Summer output.
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
PUMA Leaps Into the Metaverse With Its First Digital Experience
If you’re a footwear company and you’re not diving into the metaverse then you’re already ten steps behind. Between Nike‘s innovative partnership with RTFKT and adidas‘ rollout with Prada, the space is quickly seeing growth in the space, and now. is up next. The German...
Audemars Piguet Drops New Royal Oak Tourbillon RD#3 With Purple Dial
In line with Audemars Piguet‘s 50th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Oak, the luxury Swiss watch has revealed introduced the new Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra-Thin RD#3, this time with a metallic purple dial in a 37mm steel casing. The stainless steel watch was first introduced for the...
