Ypsilanti, MI

Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
WESTLAND, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
WESTLAND, MI
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI
Warren man killed after pickup turns in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist died after a pickup truck driver turned in front of him as he was riding in Warren on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the 37-year-old Warren man was riding west on 13 Mile, and had the right of way at the Schoenherr Road intersection. As he was going through the intersection, a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado on eastbound 13 Mile turned left in front of him.
WARREN, MI
Public Safety
VIDEO: Sterling Heights Police stop pharmacy break-in in progress, chase down suspect

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam video as officers stopped a breaking and entering in progress and chased down the suspects responsible. According to the police department, Sgt. Tony Roeske stopped a break-in at Ryan Health Pharmacy on Friday, Sept 9. Roeske...
Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.

