fox2detroit.com
Oakland County man accused of trying to meet 15-year-old, bringing cocaine for girl
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had cocaine and vapes for who he thought was a 15-year-old girl he was trying to meet with, authorities said. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, thought he was talking to a teen girl. Really, it was a man posing as a 15-year-old.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township. Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday. Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.
fox2detroit.com
Warren truck plant entrance rammed and at least two Jeep Wagoneers recovered
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police were seen at the Stellantis truck plant after reports of thieves ramming the front gate and trying to steal multiple Jeep Wagoneers. Thieves managed to make off with at least two vehicles before authorities got ahold of them. It's unclear what unfolded...
fox2detroit.com
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
fox2detroit.com
$20K reward offered after thieves crash vehicle through Dearborn Heights pawn shop twice to steal guns
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Up to a $20,000 reward is offered for information after a group of thieves stole about 50 guns from a Dearborn Heights pawn shop during two break-ins early this week. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, a group of suspects drove a vehicle through C&C...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger
The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects pose as DTE workers to get inside Inkster woman's house, later return with group to break in
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - In early August, a man claiming to be from DTE Energy knocked on the door of 84-year-old Nancy Lee's Inkster home. "My daughter and I were in the living room had a knock on the door and a young man came to the door posed himself as DTE," Lee said. "And would we come outside and he would show us where the leak was at."
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old girl dead after children find unsecured gun in Detroit home
An 8-year-old girl died after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit home. Police said the child and her 10-year-old brother were home alone when they found an unsecured gun.
fox2detroit.com
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
fox2detroit.com
Warren man killed after pickup turns in front of motorcycle on 13 Mile
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist died after a pickup truck driver turned in front of him as he was riding in Warren on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the 37-year-old Warren man was riding west on 13 Mile, and had the right of way at the Schoenherr Road intersection. As he was going through the intersection, a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado on eastbound 13 Mile turned left in front of him.
fox2detroit.com
Man distracts elderly victim so another man can pickpocket him in Westland
A man pretended that an elderly victim hit him with his cart at a Westland Kroger store. While the victim was checking on the man pretending to be hurt, another suspect came up behind the victim and snatched his wallet.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves drive vehicles through stores to steal dozens of guns
Police are investigating after thieves drove through a Dearborn Heights pawn shop twice and a Westland gun shop once to steal dozens of firearms. Authorities believe the crimes may be connected.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Inkster home, return month later and assault 84-year-old homeowner
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Inkster police are investigating a breaking and entering case at a residence in the city after men who stole thousands of dollars from the homeowner while posing as maintenance workers returned a month later and assaulted two people that live at the home. The series...
fox2detroit.com
Car thieves target Metro Detroit assembly plants
Car thieves are going after vehicles parked at assembly plants. On Tuesday, they hit Flat Rock Assembly Plant and the Stellantis truck plant.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Sterling Heights Police stop pharmacy break-in in progress, chase down suspect
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam video as officers stopped a breaking and entering in progress and chased down the suspects responsible. According to the police department, Sgt. Tony Roeske stopped a break-in at Ryan Health Pharmacy on Friday, Sept 9. Roeske...
fox2detroit.com
Medical emergency call leads deputies to murdered Macomb County man
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responding to a medical emergency call found a Mt. Clemens man dead inside his home Sept. 8. Someone called 911 and said a resident of a home on Park Street was having a medical emergency. When deputies arrived, they found 65-year-old Michael Smith dead on the floor of the empty home. The home had no signs of forced entry.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe man charged with armed robbery after demanding cash and pills from Canton Pharmacy
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 41-year-old Monroe man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Canton back in June. John Samuel Dooley III was arraigned on felony counts of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm after he was arrested for the incident.
fox2detroit.com
Fraser police investigating assault that led to lockdowns at middle, high schools
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fraser police have provided few details about an assault Tuesday that led to a lockdown at several schools. After speculation that teens were involved in a fight and a possible stabbing, police released a statement saying there was an assault near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon. The department said there was no threat to the public.
