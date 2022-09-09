Read full article on original website
Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings
Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
As Oz’s attacks intensify, Fetterman commits to Oct. 25 debate
Hounded by accusations from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz that he is avoiding debates, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has finally agreed to one in late October in Harrisburg. Fetterman’s campaign said Wednesday that he has committed to an Oct. 25 debate hosted by Nexstar Television that will be shown...
56 dogs from southern shelters flown to N.J for a second chance
With big eyes, wagging tails and dreams of a life beyond shelter walls, 56 dogs from Louisiana and Alabama arrived at Morristown Airport Tuesday morning in what would be the first stop on the road to the rest of their lives. After being offloaded at the small Morris County airport,...
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
Long-awaited Wawa in Lower Nazareth set to open Thursday
Patrons Thursday will finally be able to shop at the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa store. The store at 4089 Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Wawa will distribute limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m.
Starbucks recall: This popular drink may have metal fragments
You might want to check your pre-packaged Starbucks beverages in your refrigerator next time you are looking for a caffeine fix. One of Starbucks’ products sold in seven states has been recalled due to potential metal contamination. PepsiCo Inc., who produces many pre-packaged Starbucks drinks, recalled its Starbucks Vanilla...
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
Iranian nationals charged with massive hacking scheme targeting N.J., Pa. computer systems
Three residents of Iran face federal charges for hacking computers in the United States, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where victims included a domestic violence shelter, a township in Union County, and an accounting firm in Morris County. The suspects – who have remained in Iran – are charged...
Uber pays a record $100M in back taxes to N.J. for treating drivers as gig workers
In a record-setting case for New Jersey, ride-sharing company Uber has paid the state $100 million after the Labor Department found the company wrongly classified drivers as independent contractors, the agency said Tuesday. It’s the largest payment the state has received in a misclassification case, it said. The state’s...
Proposed expansion of Pa.-N.J. natural gas pipeline is focus of October hearing
A proposed expansion of an existing natural gas pipeline from northeastern Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey is the focus of a state regulatory hearing next month. Williams proposes the enhancement of its Transco Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC line, in what’s being called the Regional Energy...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license
You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
New omicron COVID-19 booster available at Giant in-store pharmacies
Giant said today the updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5, are available at its in-store pharmacies. Giant said pharmacies that have the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine can administer the booster to people 12 years old and older. Pharmacies with the Moderna...
Ballot Measure 58 looks to decriminalize psychedelics in Colorado
Until 2017, Colorado resident Alan Floyd lived in a never-ending tunnel of depression. More than a decade had passed since his cancer diagnosis in 2006. He was alive but took 450 mg of opioids daily to keep the pain at bay. That wasn’t working. The pain continued and he was still depressed. Nothing changed.
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
N.J. State Park cop from Warren County stole $160K from his own unions, AG says
A New Jersey State Park Police officer has been indicted on charges he raided the coffers of two unions he ran to fund plane tickets and lavish dinners in New York and Philadelphia, authorities said. Chris Smith, 48, is accused of stealing at least $160,000 from the unions over a...
XPoNential Music Festival 2022: Where to buy last-minute tickets to see Nathaniel Rateliff and Patti Smith
Camden is going to rock exponentially harder than usual from Sept. 16-18. For those three days, the XPoNential Music Festival is dropping into the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with some of the hottest names in rock. Some of the mega headliners topping the bill include the energetic Nathaniel Rateliff and the...
Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown
Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival
A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
