ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City PD respond to three rollovers in 24 hours

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXw79_0houR91700

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely.

While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City so far in 2022.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYLTK_0houR91700
    (Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMwcX_0houR91700
    (Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOwFx_0houR91700
    (Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)
UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

The first crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police responded to 911 calls regarding a rollover at 300 West and South Temple. Seatbelts and airbags deployed in the car prevented any serious injuries to the drivers and passengers involved. Police say after a preliminary investigation, a Subaru ran a red light before being hit by a Honda causing the Subaru to roll.

The second crash occurred just hours later at 3:01 p.m. at 300 West and 500 South. Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved with multiple passengers. Safety equipment such as seatbelts and airbags prevented serious injury, but there were some minor injuries involved. Police say the driver of a Cadillac SUV made an improper left turn and was hit by a pickup truck causing the Cadillac to roll onto its roof.

The final rollover took place at 4:53 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 near 1100 North Twickenham Drive. Patrol officers responded to a 911 call finding a BMW overturned. A preliminary investigation found that the driver looked down, off the road, causing the car to drive and hit a rock. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing endangered Millcreek teen found

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department reported that Kohel Robinson, 14, was found safe on Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing endangered Millcreek teen SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 / 11:46 A.M. MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for 14-year-old Kohel Robison, a missing endangered teen, last seen in Millcreek on Tuesday […]
MILLCREEK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#City Police#Traffic Accident#Subaru#North Twicke
ksl.com

3 charged with murder in shooting death outside Salt Palace Convention Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Three men arrested in a fatal shooting outside a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center were each charged Wednesday with murder. Deng Mawut Buk, 22; Joshua Goy Riak, 21, of Salt Lake City; and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City; are charged in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk faces an additional charge of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
ABC4

Orem man charged with attempted murder for Lincoln Beach rodeo shootings

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as 25-year-old Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman out of Orem, has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a Lincoln Beach rodeo. On September 4, 2022, deputies were called on a report of shots fired in the Lincoln Beach area. Deputies arrived on scene and found two victims […]
OREM, UT
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Dog shot dead after attacking Macey’s employee

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was killed Tuesday evening after attacking an employee in the Macey’s parking lot. Sgt. Mike Wall with Santaquin Police Department said at approximately 6 p.m. officers responded to the call of a dog attack at the Macey’s parking lot, 100 N. 400 East.
SANTAQUIN, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
upr.org

27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City

27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy