The ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Was Originally the Season Finale
She-Hulk’s Marvel Cinematic Universe origin was explained in the first episode of the currently-airing Disney+ show, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, that episode (or most of it before some editing) was the final episode of the series. It’s an odd way to structure a story, but at the same time, it could have provided a pretty nice dramatic effect. The issue is that the whole show isn’t airing just yet, so we’ll just have to see whether the change makes sense after the first season wraps up.
‘She-Hulk’: What Other Marvel Cameos Are Coming?
In just the first few episodes and trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we’ve already seen a bunch of Marvel cameos on the show, including Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Tim Roth’s Abomination, Benedict Wong’s Wong, and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. But She-Hulk is a show set in a law firm that works cases involving superheroes and villains. It’s going to need a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to fill out those stories. But which ones?
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg
This week on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we have a lot to talk about. The Wrecking Crew is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s another X-Men tease, a Kingpin reference, and an appearance by the Sorcerer Supreme. But those are just a couple of the Easter eggs, Marvel references,...
‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo
Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.
‘She-Hulk’: Does Wong Remember Peter Parker?
Last week‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a very interesting cameo from Benedict Wong’s Wong, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’sa Sorcerer Supreme. Wong has been very busy in the last few months; he’s fresh off appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that supposedly made the entire universe forget Peter Parker’s existence.
Marvel Introduces ‘Fantastic Four’ Director at D23
It’s official: Fantastic Four has a director. As rumored in recent weeks, the film — Marvel’s first version of its most famous superhero team (and the fifth film of the FF ever attempted) — will be made by Matt Shakman. He’s known to Marvel fans as the director of the popular WandaVision Disney+ series.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Should Be the Show’s Last
The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
‘Star Trek 4’ Loses Yet Another Director
A fourth Star Trek movie starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and the rest of the latest generation of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise has been in development since the last movie, Star Trek Beyond, premiered in theaters. But that was in 2016, and now six years later, the movie does not seem any closer to arriving than then.
‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed For Second Season at HBO
Well, I guess the story of House of the Dragon isn’t going to resolve neatly after this first batch of episodes... Days after the first season of the Game of Thrones premiered to what HBO described as its largest series premiere in the channel’s entire history, with 9.986 million viewers on both cable and HBO Max streaming, it has officially renewed the show for a second season. In a press release announcing Season 2, the company notes that a few days later “the first episode has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S.”
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: The Coolest ‘Karate Kid’ Easter Eggs
The following post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 5, along with some of the previous seasons and the original three Karate Kid movies. If you clicked on this article about Easter eggs in Cobra Kai without having seen the 40-year-old original Karate Kid movie please stop reading, and then spend a few minutes thinking about the choices that brought you to this point.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
‘Cobra Kai’: Full Recap of Seasons 1 Thru 4
Cobra Kai is back with its fifth season on Netflix. The show, a clever legacyquel to the events of The Karate Kid movie franchise, follows the renewal of the rivalry between former Cobra Kai bad boy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi’s star pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). They’re now grown men, but they can’t seem to let their past conflicts go. Through four seasons, the pair have fought over and over — but as other people from their past — like former Cobra Kai senseis John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have re-emerged, they’ve begun to set aside their differences to work together.
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
Every ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Title Card, Ranked
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, the landmark cartoon from Warner Bros. that rewrote the rules of superhero animated series when it debuted in September of 1992. After decades of Batman the Super Friend, the guy who hung around with Scooby-Doo, the dude who talked like your favorite uncle, Batman: The Animated Series gave us a Dark Knight who lived up to that nickname. He was grim, he was angry, he always knew how to find a shadow to stand in, and he sounded (thanks to actor Kevin Conroy) like gravel rubbed on sandpaper.
Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Begins in First Teaser
Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most stalwart stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, based on one of the most important Marvel Comics stories of the century. In the comic-book version, Marvel’s heroes discover that many of their own teammates and friends are actually sleeper agents from the alien race known as the Skrulls, who are capable of changing their shape to look like anyone.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Lord of the Rings’ Before ‘The Rings of Power’
If you’re like us, you’re getting ready to watch the brand new Prime Video series The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic world of Middle-earth from The Lord of the Rings. Despite the new show’s title, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not a direct adaptation of the Lord of the Rings books. Instead, it’s drawn from the books’ appendices, as well as from Tolkien’s The Silmarillion.
