Related
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market to host brunch running club
Bluebird Market has teamed up with Brunch Running to offer a unique run club in Silverthorne. For four Sundays, people can go on a run or walk and meet back at Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, to refuel with brunch at the food hall. Runs are dog- and kid-friendly and are not timed.
Summit Daily News
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Summit County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to reintroduce wolves on the Western Slope, including Summit County and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December final draft presentation, but the stretch of land between Glenwood Springs and Summit County and south to Montrose and Gunnison provides an area that would have minimal conflicts as well as good habitat for gray wolves.
Summit Daily News
Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties
Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
High Country Conservation Center to host annual hazardous waste disposal event Saturday
This Saturday, High Country Conservation Center will host its annual recycling event at the Summit Stage Bus Barn. The event, held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., was created to help residents dispose of hazardous waste correctly. Accepted at the event are prescription medications, electronic waste, aerosol cans, chemicals and...
Summit Daily News
A John Doe who died in 2012 and was found in 2016 on the Tenmile Range has, at last, been identified
A hiker trekking up a game trail in a chute along the western face of the Tenmile Range stumbled across a human skull on the forest floor. That was in 2016. Monday, the Summit County Coroner’s Office announced the positive identification of the remains as Jeffery Peterson, of Virginia. According to the coroner’s office, Peterson had been dead for four years when his remains were found. He died in 2012 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the age of 53.
Summit Daily News
“It was a murder”: Family of 22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy calls for charges
SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass’s parents struggled to believe their 22-year-old son would attack police officers. But that’s what the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office told them, and so Simon and Sally Glass assumed it was true, even though the thought cast a pall over their grief and Christian’s funeral, they said.
Summit Daily News
A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him
SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
