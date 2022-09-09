Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kamala Harris tells NASA astronauts she's a 'space nerd' during call to space station
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with three NASA astronauts while visiting Johnson Space Center’s mission control in Houston.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
Elon Musk's SpaceX wins $1.4 billion NASA contract for 5 more astronaut launches to the International Space Station
SpaceX has won a $1.4 billion NASA contract to send more astronauts and cargo to the ISS. Overall, NASA has awarded SpaceX 14 missions, bringing the total contract value to nearly $5 billion. It's a modification to the existing contract which NASA first awarded to SpaceX in 2014. NASA announced...
wfit.org
NASA provides update on the Artemis I mission
NASA provided an update on the Artemis I mission this morning. NASA is hoping to launch the SLS rocket on Sept 23rd or Sept 27th. This assumes the fuel leak has been fixed, and the Space Force grants a waiver on a termination system battery requirement. Without that waiver, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building, pushing the launch into October.
Blue Origin's private Orbital Reef space station passes key design review
A private space station that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and other partners plan to build just cleared a hurdle on its path to orbit.
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy pledged the US would land a person on the moon. Decades later, NASA has a plan to go back.
As NASA prepares to blast off its new moon rocket, the space agency is poised to return to the moon for the first time in half a century.
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
NASA moon contractor Masten Space Systems acquired by Astrobotic
NASA tasked both companies to send robotic payloads to the moon, prior to Masten's Chapter 11 filing. A NASA moon contractor that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year will continue its work, as part of a larger company. California-based Masten Space Systems will be acquired by Pittsburgh company...
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
ZDNet
NASA is sending a spacecraft to smash into an asteroid
Although it may sound like a new level of Space Invaders, NASA is launching a spacecraft to collide with an asteroid. The aim of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Sept. 26 is to change the asteroid's trajectory. The DART mission is meant to test the technology that could defend Earth from being struck by potential asteroid or comet hazards in the future–basically to avoid a repeat of the dinosaur situation.
NASA requests 2 new private astronaut missions to International Space Station
The agency says adding more private astronaut missions will open up opportunities in low Earth orbit. NASA plans to help support two new private astronaut missions to low Earth orbit. The agency announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it has asked private industry to provide proposals for commercial astronaut missions to...
Motley Fool
3 Ways to Invest in America's Brand-New Space Station
Less than a year after its construction plans were announced, the Blue Origin-backed Orbital Reef space station has just passed a key test. Orbital Reef is just one of three or even four commercial space stations that could reach orbit by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASA Selects Next Moonwalking Spacesuits
NASA recently chose Axiom Space to design the spacesuits used by moonwalking astronauts during Artemis III missions. There were two competitive spacesuit contracts available, one with Axiom and the other with Collins Aerospace. According to a press release from NASA in June, the companies were developing spacesuits that would increase mobility in low-Earth orbit and on the Moon.
Universe Today
NASA Chooses a Supplier to Build its Moonwalking Spacesuits
NASA announced they have chosen Axiom Space to build the spacesuits for the next astronauts to walk on the Moon. The spacesuits will be used on the Artemis III mission, which is planned to land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. Axiom Space...
CNET
NASA Wants to Rocket Even More Private Astronauts to Space
NASA has a message for aspiring private astronauts: Come on up. On Wednesday, the space agency announced it's seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station "as part of the agency's efforts to open space to more people than ever before." Those "more people" will probably need deep pockets.
US News and World Report
NASA's Science Chief Zurbuchen to Step Down by Year's End
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science chief who oversaw some of the U.S. space agency's ambitious endeavors including the successful deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope and Perseverance Mars rover, is set to step down at the end of the year. The Swiss-American astrophysicist has served as head...
