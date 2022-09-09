ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
NASA provides update on the Artemis I mission

NASA provided an update on the Artemis I mission this morning. NASA is hoping to launch the SLS rocket on Sept 23rd or Sept 27th. This assumes the fuel leak has been fixed, and the Space Force grants a waiver on a termination system battery requirement. Without that waiver, the SLS rocket will have to be rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building, pushing the launch into October.
NASA is sending a spacecraft to smash into an asteroid

Although it may sound like a new level of Space Invaders, NASA is launching a spacecraft to collide with an asteroid. The aim of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission on Sept. 26 is to change the asteroid's trajectory. The DART mission is meant to test the technology that could defend Earth from being struck by potential asteroid or comet hazards in the future–basically to avoid a repeat of the dinosaur situation.
3 Ways to Invest in America's Brand-New Space Station

Less than a year after its construction plans were announced, the Blue Origin-backed Orbital Reef space station has just passed a key test. Orbital Reef is just one of three or even four commercial space stations that could reach orbit by 2030. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASA Selects Next Moonwalking Spacesuits

NASA recently chose Axiom Space to design the spacesuits used by moonwalking astronauts during Artemis III missions. There were two competitive spacesuit contracts available, one with Axiom and the other with Collins Aerospace. According to a press release from NASA in June, the companies were developing spacesuits that would increase mobility in low-Earth orbit and on the Moon.
NASA Chooses a Supplier to Build its Moonwalking Spacesuits

NASA announced they have chosen Axiom Space to build the spacesuits for the next astronauts to walk on the Moon. The spacesuits will be used on the Artemis III mission, which is planned to land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface. Axiom Space...
NASA Wants to Rocket Even More Private Astronauts to Space

NASA has a message for aspiring private astronauts: Come on up. On Wednesday, the space agency announced it's seeking proposals for two new private astronaut missions to the International Space Station "as part of the agency's efforts to open space to more people than ever before." Those "more people" will probably need deep pockets.
NASA's Science Chief Zurbuchen to Step Down by Year's End

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science chief who oversaw some of the U.S. space agency's ambitious endeavors including the successful deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope and Perseverance Mars rover, is set to step down at the end of the year. The Swiss-American astrophysicist has served as head...
