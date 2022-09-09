Read full article on original website
Tonal to Raise $100M at $1.9B Valuation
Fitness company Tonal is looking to raise $100 million in financing in a deal that would value the company at $1.9 billion, according to Bloomberg. The potential funding round for Tonal — already backed by a star-studded group of investors including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Mike Tyson, and Drew Brees — is expected to include existing investors like private equity firm L Catterton and Dragoneer Investment Group.
Jordan-Backed Tequila Brand Aims for Luxury Market
Michael Jordan is gunning for the top again — this time, in the tequila market. The tequila brand launched by NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, along with four other NBA owners, is releasing a blend for $349.99 a bottle. Cincoro was launched in 2019 by Jordan, Los Angeles...
NBA・
Ubisoft Shares Fall 17% After Tencent Raises Stake
French video game developer Ubisoft saw its shares tumble by more than 17% on Wednesday after Chinese tech giant Tencent increased its stake in the company. The Assassin’s Creed maker had reportedly been drawing buyout interest from several private equity firms, with Blackstone and KKR & Co. studying the company’s viability as an investment.
Porsche Gearing Up for Potentially Huge IPO
A major name in luxury cars widely rumored to be seeking an on-ramp to Formula 1 will hit the public markets in the coming weeks. Volkswagen announced plans to list Porsche in what could be one of Europe’s largest initial public offerings. The IPO could value Porsche between $59.4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Card Marketplace Receives $175M for Lending Program
PWCC Marketplace has secured $175 million to create liquidity for its commercial financing business, which allows sports trading cards to be used as collateral for cash advances and loans. The Oregon-based company established an asset-based credit facility led by private credit investment manager WhiteHawk Capital Partners. Finance firm Wingspire Capital...
DAZN Foresees Profitability in Central Europe
DAZN is working its way into markets across Europe — and sees profitability on the horizon in at least one region. The sports streamer said it believes it will be profitable in the DACH group — Germany, Austria, and Switzerland — within 12-to-18 months. DAZN doubled its...
NFL・
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
