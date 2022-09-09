ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”

