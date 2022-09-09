ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid police search for missing 63-year-old woman with autism

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for help in finding a 63-year-old woman last seen Tuesday on her way to MetroHealth Medical Center. Family members of Rena Jordan said she left their home on E. 271st Street with a ride-share vehicle. Jordan has autism. She was wearing a...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel

CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk. Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Juvenile Detention Center#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Suspect threatens Ohio City restaurant employee before spray-painting building, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of threatening an Ohio City restaurant employee is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The suspect made threats to an employee at a restaurant in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com

Murder victim found in Canton basement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Who shot and killed 14-year-old Shayne Edwards while he was sleeping in his bed?

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning. According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m. This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy