Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on Cleveland
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Related
Police: Man shot in head by gas station security guard
A 22-year-old man was shot by a gas station security guard early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 2700 block of East 116th Street, near the Methyl Avenue intersection, according to Cleveland police.
cleveland19.com
Police: 2 15-year-olds arrested after hiding in Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police, with the help of the Wickliffe police and an Eastlake police K-9, arrested two 15-year-old boys after they hid in a building at the Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe. The incident started around 12:25 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the intersection of Lakeland Boulevard and...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man shot by security guard outside of gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred outside of a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday outside of the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police search for missing 63-year-old woman with autism
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for help in finding a 63-year-old woman last seen Tuesday on her way to MetroHealth Medical Center. Family members of Rena Jordan said she left their home on E. 271st Street with a ride-share vehicle. Jordan has autism. She was wearing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody. Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street. Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the...
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel
CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
cleveland19.com
Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk. Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Police: 4 teens arrested, 5 guns found after brawl at Euclid High School (video)
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police said five guns were found following a massive fight at Euclid High School on Friday. Four teens and one adult were arrested after the incident, which occurred on Sept. 9. “Things got out of control on Friday just before that dismissal,” Cpt. Mitch Houser...
cleveland19.com
Suspect threatens Ohio City restaurant employee before spray-painting building, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of threatening an Ohio City restaurant employee is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The suspect made threats to an employee at a restaurant in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Murder victim found in Canton basement
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning. Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m. The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was...
cleveland19.com
911 call released of witnesses hearing woman being beaten to death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katherine Burnheimer told 19 News on September 5th that she called the police and they took a long time getting to what turned out to be a murder scene. “There’s a guy choking a girl in her house and he’s killing her right now. I need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help Willoughby officer subdue uncooperative driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby police chief is praising a group of citizens who helped an officer that was dealing with a defiant driver during a weekend traffic stop. According to police, the female officer pulled over the speeding driver, later identified as 64-year-old David Koubeck, on Sept. 10...
cleveland19.com
Who shot and killed 14-year-old Shayne Edwards while he was sleeping in his bed?
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria mayor is asking the public to come forward with tips as Elyria police investigate the death of a 14-year-old boy. “[Monday morning, a young man’s life was tragically stolen here in our community. My heart goes out to his family and friends,” Mayor Frank Whitfield said. “I know our investigators are doing everything they can to bring those responsible to justice.”
cleveland19.com
Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning. According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m. This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood....
cleveland19.com
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old male for the stabbing death of a man earlier this week. According to Louisville police, officers on patrol were flagged down around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a person injured at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
cleveland19.com
Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News details the aftermath of a convenience store clerk accidentally shooting an innocent bystander. The shooting happened at the Sunoco, located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane, on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m. The cashier told...
cleveland19.com
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
cleveland19.com
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed. Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Comments / 7