KEARNEY — Four suspects are in custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning led to the seizure of 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Kearney Police Department notified the Nebraska State Patrol to be on the lookout on Interstate 80 for a black Buffalo County-licensed Chevrolet Impala believed to be headed to Kearney with a large amount of suspected meth. An NSP police report said the driver was believed to be Randall Lizer Jr., 49, of Kearney.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO