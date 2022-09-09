Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council comes under fire for lack of response to Jim Smith investigation
Some Lynnwood residents came forward to expresss their unhappiness with the Lynnwood City Council during its Monday, Sept. 12 business meeting, citing councilmembers’ lack of response to the investigation that was launched into Councilmember Jim Smith a few months ago. The third-party investigation – which was made public Aug....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations
Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County allocates $1.8 million in pandemic recovery funds to support youth and families
Snohomish County said it has allocated $1.8 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support youth and family resource hubs. In a Tuesday news release, the county said it has supplied funds to eight brick-and-mortar resource hubs, including a mix of certified family resource centers. In 2022, these hubs have helped more than 1,700 individuals with services ranging from financial assistance, to public benefit system navigation, to employment connections.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit to hold hiring fair at Everett headquarters Sept. 17
Community Transit will hold an in-person hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Community Transit’s Cascade Bldg., 2312 W. Casino Rd., Everett. Community Transit is hiring for a variety of positions including bus drivers, mechanics, transportation managers, executive specialists, safety analysts, service ambassadors and administrative roles. Anyone who is seeking a job may attend; prior experience is not required for bus driver positions. Community Transit offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for bus drivers.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County surveying residents about possible tire recycling event
Snohomish County wants to hear from residents regarding a potential future tire recycling event. In a Monday morning news release, the Solid Waste Division of Public Works said it is researching the need for a future countywide tire recycling event through an anonymous public survey for Snohomish County residents. The short survey will help county staff understand the demand, size, and scope, and help in applying for a state grant to host an event. The URL for the survey is https://bit.ly/tiresurvey.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Sept. 4-10, 2022
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered. 17400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. 196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. 4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. 18400 block...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 16-18
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 16. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will mean:. – The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5, South Forest Street and the West Seattle Bridge...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath
The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 2022
From beer to live music to a fun run to a pet parade, members of the Edmonds Rotary Club explain why you should attend their 2022 Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23-24 at the Frances Anderson Center Playfield, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. All proceeds benefit club service projects. Learn more...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Happening nearby: 17th annual Halloween Howl set for Oct. 8
Come join your neighbors and friends along with all their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 17th annual Halloween Howl located at the off-leash dog park at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park south. The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The costume judging is at 1 p.m....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Railway workers strike could cancel Amtrak Cascades trains, Sounder service starting Friday
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Wednesday it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations and working with partners at the Oregon Department of Transportation and Amtrak about what a potential strike could means for the state’s Amtrak Cascades service. Sound...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at its usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this Thursday-Saturday. This week’s special is North Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad with fresh shrimp on crisp romaine, topped with fresh-grated parmesan and croutons, and all dressed up with Scotty’s Special Caesar Dressing. Of...
