Arkansas State

Arkansas Business
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
Joe Biden
Asa Hutchinson
KTLO

Arkansas awarded over $2M from U.S. Dept. of Education

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education was recently awarded $2,145,418 by the U.S. Department of Education through the federal competitive grants for state assessment program. The federal money will be used to support the “Making Improved Decisions for Students On the Cusp of Alternate Assessment Participation Using Multiple Measures of Academic Achievement from Multiple Sources,” or MIDAS.
swark.today

Get Loud Arkansas to attempt to re-register 104,000 voters purged from rolls

Little Rock– Get Loud Arkansas (GLA) Executive Director, Senator Joyce Elliott, announced a new effort to contact over 104,000 Arkansans who may have been inappropriately removed from the voting rolls since 2020. “We will be calling, emailing, sending mail, and showing up on door steps if that’s what it takes to make sure every eligible Arkansan is able to make their voice heard by voting,” said Elliott.
talkbusiness.net

Ex-Education Secretary DeVos, Walton brothers added to Hutchinson event

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
The Center Square

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 5,569 over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,569 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 5,897 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 795 new cases per day in the state,...
KATV

Arkansas AG suing unlicensed pool contractor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed suit against an unlicensed pool contractor. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against David Tyler, the owner of Tyler Pools and Construction, after he took money from homeowners and left jobs unfinished or untouched. “[He] took $148,000 from...
ARKANSAS STATE

