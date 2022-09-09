Read full article on original website
Pa. high school football headliners: These running backs have put up big numbers early
PennLive scours the state each Friday and Saturday to produce the most comprehensive list of Pennsylvania’s top high school football performers.
Pennsylvania city among top 15 best for Gen Z: study
Gen Z is a demographic of those generally born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the eldest of the generation are just getting started in their professional lives. A new study was launched with this in mind to find out which cities in the U.S. were the best for Gen Zers. One city in Pennsylvania ended up getting ranked among the top 15.
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
Crash scatters Bud Light all over Georgia highway: report
It caused quite the hub-Bud. A crash on a highway in Georgia left a bunch of Bud Light strewn about the pavement. LISTEN: ‘Hold our beer’: Yuengling, Bud light get into trademark dispute | Today in Pa. The Tri-City Herald reports how the incident occurred early Monday morning...
As Oz’s attacks intensify, Fetterman commits to Oct. 25 debate
Hounded by accusations from Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz that he is avoiding debates, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has finally agreed to one in late October in Harrisburg. Fetterman’s campaign said Wednesday that he has committed to an Oct. 25 debate hosted by Nexstar Television that will be shown...
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?
Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
‘Patriot’ groups try to ban electronic voting machines across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across Pennsylvania, conservative activists are trying to stop the usage of electronic voting machines at the behest of former President Donald Trump and his allies who continue to claim without proof the 2020 election was stolen. Activists began collecting signatures to get a referendum question on...
Long before run for Pa. governor, Josh Shapiro seized political opportunities
Josh Shapiro’s ascent to the top of the Democratic Party mountain in Pennsylvania has been marked by a relentless string of successes — including eight straight general election wins — that can seem like the result of some calculated master plan. Most of those wins have come...
Tech investments benefit Pennsylvania communities | Opinion
Inflation is at the top of everyone’s minds, and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has people across the Commonwealth and the country thinking about what relief is headed their way, and when. While there are many actors in the fight to lower inflation and drive investment...
New outdoor recreation coalition unveiled for Pennsylvania
State officials on Wednesday unveiled the new Recreation Engagement Coalition of 50 people from across the state and the full spectrum of outdoor recreation charge with growing outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania. “We are here to put outdoor recreation to work for Pennsylvania,” explained Nathan Reigner, director of outdoor recreation in...
These Pa. colleges are the best in the country, says U.S. News
The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023 have been released, and Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher learning have been judged against one another as well as against every college and university in the nation. The rankings have been scrutinized and drawn a growing amount of criticism over the years,...
Election Day is fast approaching and Pa. counties are prepared, official says
All but four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties received a share of the $45 million that the state made available in this year’s budget to help cover election administration costs. The law, which also bans counties from accepting private dollars to cover the cost of running elections, providing that...
Corporations will soon see a tax savings windfall, but will their share the wealth? | PennLive letters
Over the next nine years, Pennsylvania corporations will see their corporate income tax rate cut in half, as it falls from 9.9% to 4.9%. What will they do with this windfall? Will they reinvest it in the business, will they reward their CEO with another huge raise, will they enrich their stockholders with higher dividends, will they share it with their employees, or will they do some combination of these options?
Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts
Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
Abortion rights advocates warn against amendment measure’s passage next session
The fallout from abortion bans in other states in the wake of this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is already hitting Pennsylvania, abortion-rights advocates said Wednesday, as they rallied in the state Capitol to warn against the expected passage of legislation that would put an anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution up for referendum.
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
Pa. is revamping design of its driver license
You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
Police chief salaries in central Pa. can top $100K: Here’s who made the most – and least
Police departments typically account for the highest percentage of any municipality’s annual budget. That’s because police departments often employ the most people, to cover the most hours, as they work around the clock. The annual costs for police in Dauphin County ranged from $138 to $538 per person in taxes in 2020, depending on the municipality.
