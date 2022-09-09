ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania city among top 15 best for Gen Z: study

Gen Z is a demographic of those generally born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the eldest of the generation are just getting started in their professional lives. A new study was launched with this in mind to find out which cities in the U.S. were the best for Gen Zers. One city in Pennsylvania ended up getting ranked among the top 15.
PennLive.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose...
PennLive.com

How did central Pa. colleges fare in the latest U.S. News rankings?

Though scrutiny is growing for the annual rankings of colleges by US News, prospective students - and thus colleges - are still invested in the results they publish each year. The schools are judged in several categories, using information self-reported by the colleges to U.S. News. They are then ranked by the resulting scores, and divided into several categories, including National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, rankings by geographical region, rankings by programs such as business or engineering, and several other similar divisions.
PennLive.com

New outdoor recreation coalition unveiled for Pennsylvania

State officials on Wednesday unveiled the new Recreation Engagement Coalition of 50 people from across the state and the full spectrum of outdoor recreation charge with growing outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania. “We are here to put outdoor recreation to work for Pennsylvania,” explained Nathan Reigner, director of outdoor recreation in...
PennLive.com

Corporations will soon see a tax savings windfall, but will their share the wealth? | PennLive letters

Over the next nine years, Pennsylvania corporations will see their corporate income tax rate cut in half, as it falls from 9.9% to 4.9%. What will they do with this windfall? Will they reinvest it in the business, will they reward their CEO with another huge raise, will they enrich their stockholders with higher dividends, will they share it with their employees, or will they do some combination of these options?
PennLive.com

Seesaw children’s learning site hack hits central Pa. districts

Parents and teachers in at least three central Pennsylvania school district received an “inappropriate” link through a nationally-recognized cyber learning platform for elementary school students that was hacked Wednesday. learned of the link Wednesday and temporarily shut down the messaging capability for all users. The company said on...
PennLive.com

Pa. doctor, 4 others plead guilty in pain pill scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Some prescriptions provided up to seven pills per day, and several Hope locations averaged 65 or more daily customers during a 10-hour workday with only one practitioner working, prosecutors said in a news release.
PennLive.com

Pa. is revamping design of its driver license

You will not be required to rush out and get a new license. But when it’s time to renew, you’ll notice a difference. The Pennsylvania drivers license (and identification card) are about to get a reboot thanks to efforts to shore up security concerns. PennDOT on Monday announced...
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

