Jose Cruz
4d ago
These judges should be ashamed of themselves. The send the wrong message by being lenient to these officers. They all should have been held responsible and given more time. They look out for each other. The system sucks. These judges suck.
N.J. is one of the last states to license police. Will it stop misconduct?
By the time the 31-year-old South Jersey cop pepper-sprayed a teenager in the face, the officer had already moved from one New Jersey town to another, landing in Woodlyne, where he later pleaded guilty to assaulting the teen. It was his ninth police department in a career that spanned less...
Ex-cop from N.J. admits embezzling tens of thousands from tech company
A former New York City police officer from Middlesex County admitted he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a technology company that employed him by lying about how much he worked, authorities said. Anthony Lisi, 47, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to conspiracy...
2 more suspects charged in N.J. state park shooting, police announce
Authorities in Mercer County announced charges Wednesday against a man and woman that accuse them of shooting at a person on a state park trail last month. Jay Bernard, 46, and Anne Hurchick, 47, each face aggravated assault and firearm charges for the Aug. 24 incident on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail, Lawrence police said. The person was not injured by the gunfire.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
N.J. sergeant gets 33 months in prison for helping corrupt cops steal from residents
A former Paterson police sergeant for a group of cops who targeted and stole from residents was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Michael Cheff in Newark federal court following his trial and conviction in May on charges of conspiring to deprive an individual of civil rights and falsifying a police report.
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
New Jersey Globe
Justice Department says Iranian hackers compromised N.J. township, accounting firm
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger and the U.S. Justice Department unsealed indictments against three Iranian nationals today for a yearlong set of hacking schemes to extort a variety of governments and organizations around the country, including two in New Jersey. The two New Jersey-based targets of the hackers’ attacks were a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Two juveniles accused of murdering Jersey City teen, 16, will be charged as adults
Two suspects that were juveniles when they allegedly murdered a Jersey City teenager, 16, late last year will be charged as adults, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Juan Crawford, 18, and Leo Barker, 17, both of Jersey City, are each charged with murder and possession of a weapon for...
Iranian hackers targeted NJ town, business in international ransomware attacks, prosecutors say
Three Iranian citizens are charged with carrying out cyberattacks on two New Jersey targets as part of an international hacking campaign that infiltrated hundreds of computer networks. According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, the three hackers infiltrated security systems and accessed the data of victims in the United States, United...
Elizabeth postal worker from Jersey City pleads guilty to stealing cell phones
An Elizabeth postal service worker from Jersey City pleaded guilty Monday to stealing numerous cell phones from mail that passed through the post office where she was worked, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, faces a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000...
Board president at Michigan HS where 4 were killed in 2021 shooting resigns
OXFORD, MI -- The president of the Oxford Community Schools board has resigned, less than a year after the fatal shooting at the district’s high school that killed four. Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Sept. 14 about the departure of Tom Donnelly. “This...
N.J. man charged in fatal early-morning stabbing
A New Brunswick man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing of another man in the city, authorities said Tuesday. Rahmaad Howard, 34, also faces a weapons charge after the attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo. Police were called...
Pa. county council member says Airbnb banned her for life over criminal conviction
According to KDKA, an Allegheny County council member says Airbnb has banned her for life due to an eight-year-old criminal conviction. Councilwoman Bethany Hallam said she tried to book an Airbnb in Miami for the upcoming Steelers game against the Dolphins, only to find out she was banned, the news outlet reported.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her
A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident
A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
Accused Catalytic Converter Thief Busted With Burglar’s Tools, Crack Cocaine In Ewing: Police
A Trenton man previously accused of stealing catalytic converters was busted with a variety of burglar’s tools and crack cocaine by officers investigating even more catalytic converter thefts around Ewing, police said. Ewing Police Officer David Massi saw Anthony Riggins, 49, crouching behind a vehicle while patroling Troy Avenue...
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says
An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
