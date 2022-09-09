ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State University reports record setting class size, retention

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wwvyl_0houOA8c00

JONESBORO, Ark. – Yet another Arkansas university reports record-setting enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

In a Thursday announcement, Arkansas State University stated its fall 2022 semester class is 14,109 students, the first time to top the 14,000 figure since 2018. The announcement came after three consecutive years of enrollment decline at the school.

UA Little Rock reports record freshman enrollment

The university’s all-time high for registration was 14,144 students for the fall 2017 semester.

The Thursday announcement also included the university seeing an increase of 100 students in on-campus housing and increases in international students by 5% and online students by 10%. The first to second year retention rate at A-State is a best-ever 77.6% for the fall semester.

Harding University reports freshman enrollment boost

Tuesday, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Education
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

3 Garland County schools united in tragedy

It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September.    According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#K12#College#Ua Little Rock#Henderson University#Ua Pine Bluff#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy