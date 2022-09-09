Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke may push into Tahoe Basin; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Unhealthy, hazardous air quality to persist at Lake Tahoe; Thunderstorms possible Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe air quality continues to be impacted by the Mosquito Fire that continues to burn west of the basin. Air quality all around the lake Monday morning is unhealthy to hazardous except for a small pocket on the West Shore and in Truckee where some sensors are showing good to moderate.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire claims 2 dozen homes, 18% contained
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters took advantage of favorable weather on Monday and have gained containment on the Mosquito Fire that has claimed more than two dozen homes, fire officials announced Tuesday morning. Air quality is good Tuesday morning at Lake Tahoe but Truckee is suffering some of...
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
KTVU FOX 2
Mosquito Fire grows rapidly, threatening Sierra towns
The Mosquito Fire that started near Lake Tahoe is threatening towns in Placer and El Dorado counties. PG&E says its omvestigating whether one of its power poles was somehow involved in the fire's cause.
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Man denies charges in 2021 fatal DUI at Tahoe
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A California couple was enjoying an afternoon drive at Lake Tahoe on March 7, 2021, when they looked up to see two vehicles tumbling end over end at them. A collision between a Subaru Impreza and a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 50 near Glenbrook sent...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Mosquito Fire grows to over 33,000 acres, 0% contained
Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Local man identified in fatal rollover crash Sunday on Pioneer Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A single car crash this weekend claimed the life of South Lake Tahoe 34-year-old Andrew Ruiz Perez. California Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail. CHP said Antelope resident Diana...
