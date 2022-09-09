ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
californiaexaminer.net

Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke

Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Mosquito Fire claims 2 dozen homes, 18% contained

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Firefighters took advantage of favorable weather on Monday and have gained containment on the Mosquito Fire that has claimed more than two dozen homes, fire officials announced Tuesday morning. Air quality is good Tuesday morning at Lake Tahoe but Truckee is suffering some of...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
activenorcal.com

Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire

With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
KTVU FOX 2

Mosquito Fire grows to over 33,000 acres, 0% contained

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
