KelsNjess Taylor
4d ago
Guess he had the complexion for the connection to have the right to turn himself in!!!! disgusting!!!!!!! How did he even get away if his alcohol level was taken and killed someone? This does not make sense so they took his alcohol level and let him go?
Reply(4)
7
fluffytail
4d ago
Well ain't that something. Akron police didn't un alive this one. Oh that's right he's looks like them. Right complexion and all. Why didn't they send him home for his family to bury? oh that's right he had the protective complexion. Why wasnt he shot 90 times while using his car as a weapon?🤔
Reply
2
London Love
5d ago
Happened July 15 and HE turned his self in? Great job Akron police 😂🤡
Reply(6)
9
Comments / 17