ROSHOLT — Not much went wrong on the road for the Pacelli girls’ volleyball team. The Cardinals went into Rosholt on Sept 13 and controlled most of the match versus the Hornets. Pacelli won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13. Pacelli’s defense was one of many storylines of the night. Whatever the Hornets gave, the Cardinals were able to retaliate most of the night. The first set became a high-energy battle between the two schools. Long rallies and big plays knotted the game up at 7-7 early on. Rosholt tried using its two weapons on the outside to gain some momentum, but the back row of Pacelli made plays defensively all night. That defense turned into Laine Ilkka burying two kills to give the Cardinals a 19-15 lead. Pacelli carried that momentum to a six-point set win.

ROSHOLT, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO