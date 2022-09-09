Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
Pacelli’s defense the main factor in 3-0 sweep of Rosholt
ROSHOLT — Not much went wrong on the road for the Pacelli girls’ volleyball team. The Cardinals went into Rosholt on Sept 13 and controlled most of the match versus the Hornets. Pacelli won in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13. Pacelli’s defense was one of many storylines of the night. Whatever the Hornets gave, the Cardinals were able to retaliate most of the night. The first set became a high-energy battle between the two schools. Long rallies and big plays knotted the game up at 7-7 early on. Rosholt tried using its two weapons on the outside to gain some momentum, but the back row of Pacelli made plays defensively all night. That defense turned into Laine Ilkka burying two kills to give the Cardinals a 19-15 lead. Pacelli carried that momentum to a six-point set win.
stevenspoint.news
Barb Portzen and grandson host Rubix cube competition at SPASH
STEVENS POINT — Rubix cubes may seem impossible to solve for some, but for the kids that competed in Stevens Point on Sept 10, they made it look easy. Local residents Barb and Ty Portzen hosted the competition at SPASH, where over 100 speedcubers from around the Midwest traveled to compete. Zeke Mackay also assisted in organizing the event, as did many volunteers.
stevenspoint.news
Living out a dream
STEVENS POINT – In 1947, Roland Martin was denied a chance to obtain his Eagle Scout ranking when his Scout troop folded when he was just 14. Now, his grandson, Quinton is carrying on that legacy in a very special way. Quinton started Cub Scouts in 2014 and moved...
