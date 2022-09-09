Read full article on original website
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – A criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a press release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
Pa. State Police making themselves more visible in schools across the state this year
COPLAY, Pa. - It's a sight parents might find both comforting and unsettling: police are making themselves more visible at local schools. They're not responding to a specific threat. Instead, it's part of a state police initiative to increase patrols at schools across the state. Ironton Elementary student Kayla Thatcher...
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
4 Allentown residents sue Lehigh County, demand tighter restrictions on mail-in ballot drop boxes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four Allentown residents are taking aim at Lehigh County and its election board for the handling of mail-in ballot drop boxes in past elections. Advocacy group America First Legal Foundation is working on behalf of the plaintiffs to sue the county, claiming the Lehigh County Election Board failed to put safeguards in place to prevent election law violations.
Local parents concerned after app used in elementary schools is hacked
ALBURTIS, Pa. - It's a nightmare scenario for parents: an inappropriate photo sent by an unknown user to families and teachers on an app used by elementary schools around the country. East Penn School District in Lehigh County and Pennridge School District in Bucks County are among those in our...
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
Phillipsburg Police to take 'zero tolerance approach' in enforcing curfew for kids under 18
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - If you have a child under 18 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, listen up. Changes are coming. "Safety is our main concern," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni. The Phillipsburg Police Department says children under 18 cannot be on public streets, highways, alleys, parks, or any other public places...
Tower Health names chief nursing officer of health system
WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health didn't have to go far to find the next person to oversee its nursing practice. The West Reading-based health system announced Wednesday that it has appointed Barbara Romig to serve as chief nursing officer for both Tower Health and its flagship medical center, Reading Hospital.
Fire tears through home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
DA: Person shot by officer outside Wawa in Reading
READING, Pa. — Berks County District Attorney John Adams has taken over the investigation of what he said was an officer-involved shooting outside a Wawa in southwest Reading late Wednesday afternoon. A swarm of city police officers and paramedics converged on the parking lot of the convenience store in...
Bethlehem Twp. zoning board passes on development project with proposed Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday night ruled it did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit...
Look at root causes of violence, councilwoman urges
READING, Pa. — After three shootings took place in less than 24 hours on Sunday, Reading Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the city needs to look at the root causes of violence. In particular, one thing she said that needs to be looked at is how people handle anger. "Whenever...
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
Minersville passes ordinance making ATVs, dirt bikes legal on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles. The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road...
Northampton Area school board prepares for Act 34 hearing for new school, administration building
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District is preparing for the next steps to potentially construct a new elementary school and administration building in East Allen Township, off Route 329. At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik discussed an upcoming Act 34 hearing regarding the district's...
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed
EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
Schuylkill County borough considers ordinance making it legal to ride ATVs, dirt bikes on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in. On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.
Lower Macungie planners review home development proposal
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a new single family homes development Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal is for 20 homes on a cul-de-sac road in a vacant Wild Cherry Road lot, which is currently wooded, open and bound by township park land, Wild Cherry Road, development, and the township greenway.
