Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

5TH Annual Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ

Your favorite James Weldon Johnson Park festival is back! Come out for the 5th Annual Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue on September 17, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Hosted by John Scott from 99.1 WQIK, you’ll be pigging out on delicious food from baby-back ribs to corn on the cob served by Jacksonville’s best barbecue trucks such as The Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, The Smoked Meat Militia, The Saucy Pig, and more! Local and regional beers will be featured - check back for the full list! The Beer Theatre” will feature brew master tastings, home brewing discussions, BBQ & Beer Food Pairings, and more! Plus, a Boot Scoot Dance contest, lawn games, and crafts for the kiddos. Live music will feature Ft Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville’s own Firewater Tent Revival! The festival is FREE to attend but tickets are being sold for the VIP Area which features a bottomless beer mug!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Love the zoo? Enter to win a family package that everyone can enjoy

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is one of the best things to do with the family. From the exotic animals to the lush gardens, it’s a place you want to be with the entire family. Now how great would it be to win a family membership to the zoo, valued...
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Food & Drinks
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening

Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
FRUIT COVE, FL
News4Jax.com

Here’s your chance to win 4 tickets to the Home & Patio Show

Are you looking for new decorations or enhancements to your home for the upcoming fall and winter seasons?. The Jacksonville Home & Patio Show is coming up, and there is an opportunity for you to go for free. Below is a chance to win a Family 4 Pack to the...
News4Jax.com

‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant

Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park

The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Long awaited Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience arrives in Jacksonville

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. With over 3 million tickets sold, this exhilarating experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvases and illuminating the senses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

