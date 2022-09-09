Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
5TH Annual Bluegrass, Beer and BBQ
Your favorite James Weldon Johnson Park festival is back! Come out for the 5th Annual Bluegrass, Beer, and Barbecue on September 17, 2022, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Hosted by John Scott from 99.1 WQIK, you’ll be pigging out on delicious food from baby-back ribs to corn on the cob served by Jacksonville’s best barbecue trucks such as The Butt Hutt Smokehouse, Fae’s BBQ, The Smoked Meat Militia, The Saucy Pig, and more! Local and regional beers will be featured - check back for the full list! The Beer Theatre” will feature brew master tastings, home brewing discussions, BBQ & Beer Food Pairings, and more! Plus, a Boot Scoot Dance contest, lawn games, and crafts for the kiddos. Live music will feature Ft Pierce’s Pubgrass band Uproot Hootenanny and Jacksonville’s own Firewater Tent Revival! The festival is FREE to attend but tickets are being sold for the VIP Area which features a bottomless beer mug!
floridasportsman.com
Free to a good home.................Fruit Cove.................
3ct Timken 15123 Cone Bearings.......new............. Don't fit my current trailer. You'll need to pick up in Fruit Cove. Only long time members with a lot of posts. Not interested in giving them to a reseller.......just to a real fisherman.
News4Jax.com
Love the zoo? Enter to win a family package that everyone can enjoy
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is one of the best things to do with the family. From the exotic animals to the lush gardens, it’s a place you want to be with the entire family. Now how great would it be to win a family membership to the zoo, valued...
Family Movie Night hosted by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is just $1
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story) The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s next Family Movie Night presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids is affordable family fun!. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two Camel Premium Express Car Washes opening
Magnolia Wash Holdings, with nearly 70 Camel Premium Express Car Wash locations across the Southeast, announced it opened two more in the Jacksonville area. It said one opened Sept. 2 at 950 Park Ave. in Orange Park and another will open Sept. 16 at 6929 103rd St. in the Cedar Hills area of West Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Report: High rise planned for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority and a developer are nailing down incentives for a high rise to go up where The Jacksonville Landing used to be. The two have a tentative deal in place worth more than $35 million and as a part of the agreement,...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
It's festival season Duuuval! Jacksonville is always the place to be, but especially these next upcoming weekends. There is live music, sports, and other unique experiences happening this weekend. Support the community by volunteering or attending an event for a good cause. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Ghost | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
News4Jax.com
Here’s your chance to win 4 tickets to the Home & Patio Show
Are you looking for new decorations or enhancements to your home for the upcoming fall and winter seasons?. The Jacksonville Home & Patio Show is coming up, and there is an opportunity for you to go for free. Below is a chance to win a Family 4 Pack to the...
Super donut! A donut is called 'superfood' at this cafe on wheels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. If you were awake to first watch this story on Good Morning Jacksonville then we know you love coffee! What pairs with it better than a donut?. Here's an answer: a big, icing-covered donut also called a superfood! You can find this at Nature's...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPS will hire 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area for holidays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area this holiday season. UPS says applying to these jobs takes just 25 minutes. You just need to fill out an online application, and nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.
Fleming Island man uses fun facts to go viral on TikTok
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Adorian Deck is no stranger to social media, he started exploring websites like YouTube when he was just 13 years old. “I have been making videos online for fun since I was a teenager. I now run a social media business today and I help different clients go viral," Deck said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot Tower signs Shutts & Bowen as anchor tenant
Corner Lot announced Sept. 12 it signed the Shutts & Bowen law firm to lease space as the signature tenant in what is now Corner Lot Tower at 1000 Riverside Avenue. Jacksonville-based Corner Lot paid $11 million in June for the former Summit Tower. Architect Taylor Hardwick designed the nine-story building, which was built in 1963.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dreamette coming to Atlantic Beach and Orange Park
The landmark Dreamette ice cream shop, founded in the Murray Hill area of Jacksonville, is branching into Atlantic Beach and Orange Park. Dreamette-Sailfish LLC registered the Dreamette Atlantic Beach name for 61 Sailfish Drive E. in Atlantic Beach. It is the former Southern Originals in Glass shop. State records show...
News4Jax.com
Following military veteran’s death, his family gets new roof on Arlington home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local military veteran who recently died is getting a new roof on their Arlington home. The Hunt family lost their husband and father, Victor Hunt, in July. His loved ones — including his son, Lucas, who has special needs — were left...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA reaches $35.88 million incentives deal for 44-story tower at former Jacksonville Landing
The Downtown Investment Authority and a New York City-based developer have reached a tentative deal for $35.88 million in city incentives for a 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing. The term sheet released Sept. 9 includes a 20-year, $27.576 million construction loan for American Lions LLC, which proposes...
News4Jax.com
Long awaited Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience arrives in Jacksonville
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. With over 3 million tickets sold, this exhilarating experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvases and illuminating the senses.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
Comments / 1