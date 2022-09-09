Read full article on original website
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
Cobra Kai Holding Tight to Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10
There's no stopping Cobra Kai. The Karate Kid sequel series recently returned to Netflix for its fifth season, and it's proving to be an even bigger hit each and every year. Season 5 of Cobra Kai, which debuted this past Friday, has been massive for Netflix so far. The new season was viewed for more than 106 million hours around the globe in its first three days. That success has continued into this week.
The Next Karate Kid Star Hilary Swank Speaks Out on Cobra Kai Return
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and the series has seen the return of some pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. Of course, the show stars franchise staples Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), but there is another big name from the films that people want to see return. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid in 1994, and she was recently tight-lipped when asked about appearing on Cobra Kai in the future.
Survivor Officially Ditching Controversial Twist Ahead of Season 43
In 2021, Survivor returned after a 16-month hiatus to start a "new era" of its competition. Seasons 41 and 42 followed up the Winners at War-themed 40th installment, and introduced a lot of new elements to the game. With all-new competitors, Survivor introduced a shorter game filled with a ton of different twists, almost experimenting with new formulas. Those seasons, which filmed back-to-back, were essentially guinea pigs for certain ideas, and the production team has now had a chance to listen to feedback and evaluate how well those changes worked. Some of the themes and twists are staying around. The most controversial of them all, however, won't be returning when Season 43 debuts next week.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Fire Force Cosplay Shows Maki's Witch Queen Look
Fire Force has been cooking up a third season of the anime series for a release in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for the anime's comeback by tapping into Maki Oze's full Witch Queen makeover! Atsushi Okubo's original manga series had officially ended its run earlier this year, but thankfully it was confirmed to be far from the end of the franchise as a whole. A third season of the anime has been announced to be in the works, and that means it won't be too much longer until we get to see Special Fire Force Company 8 in action once more.
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
Is She-Hulk's Secret Villain a Controversial Marvel Group?
We're almost halfway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Disney+ series has been shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe at each and every turn. The world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has been filled with some unexpected allies and antagonists, both created exclusively for the show, and ripped from the pages of Marvel Comics. Given all of the plot twists that have occurred in She-Hulk thus far, fans have wondered how they will ultimately culminate, and whether or not it could be tied to an existing Marvel villain. Based on the context clues of She-Hulk thus far, one possibility that's come up has been a bizarre but masterful group of Marvel villains — the Intelligencia.
Cyborg Spider-Woman Detailed On New Across The Spider-Verse Puzzle
A new piece of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse merchandise has revealed a terrifying version of Spider-Woman. In a piece of toy packaging for the film, fans got a glimpse of Cyborg Spider-Woman. Now, this design looks influenced by Cyborg Spider-Man more than Jessica Drew. But, it does show everyone how Phil Lord and Chris Miller are swinging for the fences in a very real way. Any Marvel concept related to the Web-Slinger should absolutely be up for grabs in the sequel. The first movie did a great job roping in a lot of different stuff and this one looks to be in the same vein. With a villain like The Spot and other surprise appearances from popular Spider-Man variants, things are already shaping up to be pretty wild next year. Check out what Cyborg Spider-Woman looks like down below.
Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre Talk Bringing Vampire Academy to Life
Vampire Academy, the eagerly anticipated adaptation of Richelle Mead's beloved YA series, finally arrives on Peacock this week and for fans of vampire-themed television, it's a series coming from some familiar faces. The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec as well as star Marguerite MacIntyre have teamed up to bring the series to life, delivering to an already passionate fan base the latest adaptation at the beloved book series. For Vampire Academy fans, the new series being in Plec and MacIntyre's hands is an exciting prospect and not just because of Plec's impressive work with The Vampire Diaries universe, itself beloved by fans. It turns out that both Plec and MacIntyre are themselves fans of the books.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Teases Return to Iconic Location
It looks like the Man Without Fear may return to the Big Apple. All three seasons of Daredevil were filmed in and around New York, largely due to Marvel Television's budgetary restrictions. Now, it appears Marvel Studios may be keeping the spirit when it begins to film Daredevil: Born Again at some point next year.
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
AEW Pulls Multiple Stars From Full Gear 2022's Poster
AEW fans noticed that the poster for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view underwent some notable changes after the incident during All Out weekend. With Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks currently serving suspensions for the locker room brawl that took place after the pay-per-view and CM Punk's uncertain status with the promotion after his scathing media scrum comments and subsequent fight, all four are no longer featured on the poster. Punk has since been replaced by Toni Storm, while MJF is front and center instead of Omega and the Bucks. Other stars like Wardlow and The Acclaimed have also been added in.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
WWE NXT Makes Major Change That WWE Fans Will Love
WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 tonight with a stacked episode, which included Championship matches, a steel cage match, welcome returns, surprising team-ups, and a major Title change. That wasn't all though, as WWE saved the most surprising move for last. As the episode came to a close, a video was played that talked about the journey to this point and how NXT has always been a place for the next stars to develop. The video then said that the goal will remain the same and that isn't changing, but then also revealed a major change to the brand's look and logo, and WWE fans are sure to love it.
