The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene Heslop
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside.
fox2detroit.com
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Did a Romulus Gas Station Get Caught Ripping Off Customers?
Did a viral TikTok just catch a Michigan Marathon station ripping off customers with slot machines?. Last Friday a truck driver that goes by the handle "GearGrindingHyena" on TikTok went viral after a rollercoaster ride after (allegedly) almost being ripped off at the Madco Truck Plaza in Romulus, Michigan. In...
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'
Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
Detroit News
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified
TRENTON, Mich. – Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago. It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found. She was naked, found floating in the river in the Trenton area. Her...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
Detroit News
Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say
Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
Detroit News
Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport
A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat goes up in flames on Detroit River
Coast Guard members in the air and on the water worked save three people in the Detroit River last night after a boater’s vessel caught fire.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
MSP: 'Severely intoxicated' 36-year-old driver arrested in Royal Oak with 3 children, dog in vehicle
A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was busted for speeding and driving recklessly in Royal Oak with a bodily alcohol content three times over the legal limit on Sunday night.
