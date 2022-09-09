ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1077 WRKR

Did a Romulus Gas Station Get Caught Ripping Off Customers?

Did a viral TikTok just catch a Michigan Marathon station ripping off customers with slot machines?. Last Friday a truck driver that goes by the handle "GearGrindingHyena" on TikTok went viral after a rollercoaster ride after (allegedly) almost being ripped off at the Madco Truck Plaza in Romulus, Michigan. In...
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022

Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
CBS Detroit

Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit)  - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
NewsBreak
Cars
Detroit News

Detroit gang busted in $28M nationwide cellphone fraud conspiracy, feds say

Detroit — The Metro Detroit group "Clear Gods" perpetrated a more than $28 million nationwide scheme that involved stealing the identities of hundreds of victims and fraudulently obtaining cellphones, according to federal court records. The allegations emerged in an unsealed indictment charging seven alleged members of the group with...
Detroit News

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday, officials said. “Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
Fox News

Fox News

