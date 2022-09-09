Read full article on original website
Senate, governor races in Georgia tighten; inflation and abortion are issues of top concern to voters: poll
Georgians are split over who to support in the governor's race, while Democratic nominee Sen. Raphael Warnock leads in the state's Senate race, according to a new poll. The poll also shows abortion ranks as the most important issue to Democrats and inflation the most urgent for Republicans. A survey...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Minnesota Democrat wants all newly elected members to do law enforcement ride-alongs
A House Democrat from Minnesota, where support for the "defund the police" movement surged after the 2020 death of George Floyd, is asking House members to participate in a police ride-along so they can better understand the dangers law enforcement officers face every day. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced a...
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Washington State Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley Calls Out Sen. Patty Murray For Refusing To Debate: ‘She Won’t Even Participate In A Joint Interview’
Tiffany Smiley, Veterans Advocate and US Senate candidate from Washington state joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of her race against democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray and her refusal to accept to debate one another. Smiley called out Senator Murray saying,. “So I will say I have...
NYC Mayor Adams says city is at 'breaking point' with arrival of migrants sent from Texas
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that the city is at a "breaking point" due to thousands of migrants who have been sent by bus from Texas in recent weeks. "In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border," Adams said Wednesday.
Fox News Poll: Majority says Biden administration incompetent
Voters rated the Biden administration as competent and effective last year. Not anymore, as a majority sees no improvement in getting inflation under control — and a growing number say rising prices have damaged their family finances. Fully 78% of voters in a new Fox News national survey say...
Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. A video provided to Fox News Digital shows the migrants deboarding the planes at Martha’s Vineyard Airport in Massachusetts.
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
