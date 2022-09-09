ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

yourbigsky.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
96.3 The Blaze

4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire

Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
MONTANA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Mining the West: Butte stories

In a town where mining has been going on as long as in Butte, Montana, there is sure to be a multitude of stories – and almost all of them are related to mining. Butte has a history of tough people working tough jobs, who helped to build and shape America.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
BASIN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
mtpr.org

Canadian mining company begins surveying for copper near Butte

A Canadian mining company began electromagnetic surveys of a property north of Butte last month, which could potentially lead to the first new copper mine in the region in almost 20 years. Canadian headquartered Peloton Minerals announced this month they started an electromagnetic survey on the Boulder Porphyry Property, a...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Section of 17th St. in Helena to close for asphalt maintenance

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13. A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
BUTTE, MT

