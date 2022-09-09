ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Historic Jersey City Matzo, Tea Factories Redeveloped In $121.5 Million Deal (PHOTOS)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS90Q_0houMHFH00
151 Bay Street Photo Credit: https://www.151bay.com/

A luxury home developer is partnering with a New York City company to develop a Jersey City condominium community located in an area formerly home to the historic Manischewitz matzo factory and Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company warehouse.

Toll Brothers and Sculptor Capital Management will be developing the 34-story 259-unit building at 151 Bay St., in Jersey City.

Located within the Powerhouse Arts District in Jersey City, 151 Bay St. is being financed through a $121.5 million construction loan from Wells Fargo. The development will consist of 259 studio- to three-bedroom residences in a 34-story building.

The project is the third and final phase of Toll Brothers’ redevelopment at Provost Square, the site of the former Manischewitz matzo factory and The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company Annex.

The tea factory was located at 150 Bay St., built in 1900, designated a National Historic Landmark in 1978. Manischewitz was headquartered in Provost Square but left for Newark in 2006. That plant later closed, too.

The Bay Street project complements the already completed 38-story, 417-unit Morgan at Provost Square rental tower and the recently sold out 28-story, 242-unit 10 Provost Street at Provost Square condominium building.

The development includes a community theater and art exhibition space as well as 12 live/work artist studios. The Powerhouse Arts District in downtown Jersey City is full of historic charm, abundant local shopping, dining, and entertainment options, and offers easy access to Manhattan, Hoboken and North Jersey’s many employment options. Convenient access to both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan can be found at the Grove Street PATH Station, just two blocks away, or via commuter ferry with the waterfront just four blocks away.

Residences will feature high-end luxury finishes and residents will enjoy a best-in-class amenity package, which includes plans for a 24-hour attended lobby, residents’ lounge and terrace, fitness center, children’s playroom, outdoor pool, sky lounge, pet spa, dog run, and rooftop terrace.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Matzo#Tea#North Jersey#Downtown Manhattan#Business Industry#Linus Business#Great Atlantic#Pacific Tea Company#Wells Fargo#Toll Brothers#Morgan
Daily Voice

Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark

Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Overnight Fire Doused At $2M Fort Lee Home

Fort Lee firefighters doused an overnight house blaze. The fire in the $2 million, 4,600-square-foot single-family home on Briar Way at the corner of Virginia Avenue went to two alarms after breaking out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, responders said. Firefighters had it under control within an hour and...
FORT LEE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey

As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
360K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy