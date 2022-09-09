Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!

1 DAY AGO