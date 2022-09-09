ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

By Tom Ingram
 5 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning.

Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post , ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. About 200 gallons of “residual fuel” did spill onto the highway, but ECFR said they were able to clean up the fuel.

Florida high school student writes ‘hit list’: Investigation

ECFR said the driver was taken to a hospital. They did not have an update on the driver’s condition.

    Tanker fire on I-10 (Escambia County Fire Rescue)
