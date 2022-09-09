ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb calls him 'deeply wounded narcissist' who acted in 'criminal' way to overturn Biden win

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan
CNBC
 5 days ago
Guest
5d ago

everyone knows tRump is a megalomaniac, especially those who worked closely with him. his MAGAt cult will never see the light. we simply have to out vote them

Reply(182)
699
Annie Campbell
5d ago

He nailed it saying trump is incapable of acting other than in his perceived self-interest or for revenge. There used to be YouTube videos of trump just speaking about revenge and how it important it is to him. He really is a sicko.

Reply(62)
449
Susan Babb
5d ago

Thank you for your opinion and I do hope and pray he isn't able to be president again! I am terrified of what would be...

Reply(228)
287
