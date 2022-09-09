Read full article on original website
JUDY ELLEN SLATER, 77
Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945 in Indiana, PA. Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian...
GILBERT JOSEPH ZILNER, 84
Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Orben) Zilner. He was the husband of Joan (Raimondo) Zilner, whom he married in 1963. He is also survived by his children, Christina...
ANTOINETTE SKLANKA, 76
Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, to the late Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka. Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s degree from Penn...
DAVID LEE POPSON, 70
David Lee Popson 70, of Creekside, died unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Brookville, April 11, 1952, he was a son of the late George Albert Popson, Sr. and Patty Lucille (Helmheckel) Popson. He was a graduate of Kittanning High School and later from IUP where...
DIAMOND CO-FOUNDER GILBERT “GIB” ZILNER PASSES AWAY
One of the co-founders of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana has passed away. Diamond’s vice president Gilbert Zilner, better known to the community as Gib, passed away peacefully Saturday night. He along with his wife, Joan, graduated from pharmacy school at Duquesne University in 1960 and worked at Gatti Pharmacy and Thrift Drug until they bought Diamond Drug in downtown Indiana in 1970. From there, they were able to expand the business to become the largest independently-owned long-term care pharmacy provider in the state, and the largest pharmacy provider to correctional institutions in the United States since 2001. Along with Diamond Drug on Philadelphia Street, the company has Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana, a retail mail-order pharmacy, an FDA-certified drug repacking business and a healthcare software company.
ANN McDONALD STAPLES, 91
Ann McDonald Staples, 91, of Marion Center, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Friends will be received Wednesday, September 14th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at the Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger, officiating. Burial will follow at the Marion Center Memorial Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
NANCY MARIE REGINA POTTS SMITH, 84
Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed September 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84. Born August 29, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy, and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. (Jack) Smith for over 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
BRUSH VALLEY RECEIVES PART OF OVER $700,000 IN PA VOLUNTEER FIRE ASSISTANCE GRANTS
Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $762,414 in volunteer fire assistance grants have been distributed to 122 departments, including one in Indiana County. The grants were awarded to qualifying fire departments in rural areas and communities with less than 10,000 people. The funding can be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. In a statement, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said that making sure that fire departments are well-equipped and firefighters are well-trained is key to protecting forests and wild areas from both natural and man-made wildfires. This has become especially relevant as much of the state remains under a drought watch due to the lack of rainfall across the state.
GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLD STEADY
For the first time in a few months, the gas price averages for the nation and state hold relatively steady. The national average this morning is $3.71 a gallon, according to triple A. While there is a slight decrease in the price, the difference is less than a penny. It’s still a seven-cent drop from last week and a 26-cent drop from last month. The average last year at this time was $3.17.
IUP HONORS VICTIMS OF SEPTEMBER 11 ATTACKS WITH ANNUAL CEREMONY
This morning, members of the IUP community gathered in the Oak Grove to pay tribute to the events of the September 11 attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville. University President Dr. Michael Driscoll opened the panel of speakers by reminding students and staff members of the events before, during and after the attacks and how they shaped the course of the nation. Driscoll concluded his remarks by saying while we should always express gratitude for military personnel and first responders, we will never forget those who lost their lives on that day.
INDIANA COUNTY HEALTH CARE CAREERS CONSORTIUM EMPLOYEES HONORED
On Wednesday, the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium held its 17th annual employee recognition event, and that included a visit from a representative of Governor Wolf’s administration. James Martini, executive director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board with the Department of Labor and Industry joined those in attendance...
WILLIAM F. LONG, 83
William F. Long, 83 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1938 in New Florence, PA, the son of the late Kyle Long and Jennie (Henderson) Long. Bill was a member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick, PA. He had worked for Penelec as a control room operator. Bill belonged to the Masons and VFW of Blairsville. He enjoyed reading, history, hunting and was an avid Steeler’s fan.
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Indiana School Board will discuss a university partnership agreement and security camera proposals at their meeting tonight. Tonight’s agenda for the meeting includes a proposal from the buildings, grounds and transportation committee to approve an agreement with DIRECTEC, LLC to install additional security cameras at the high school at a cost of $76,798.25. The board will also consider an agreement for solicitor services with Ronald Repak, Esq., and Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter and Graham, LLP as the district’s solicitors. This will be a renewal of services with the district solicitor and there is no proposed increase in prices.
HOODLEBUG FESTIVAL A SUCCESS
Despite the rain that came down on Sunday, the 25th annual Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City was a great success. Mark Bertig has more in this report.
IUP’S TORTORELLA TO JOIN JACK BENEDICT FOR HAWK TALK TONIGHT
After IUP’s dramatic win over East Stroudsburg Saturday, Crimson Hawks coach Paul Tortorella will join Jack Benedict this evening at 6 o’clock for Hawk Talk at the CH Fields Craft Kitchen at the Hilton Garden Inn, and on 92.5 FM U92 and Renda Digital TV. Of course, overshadowing the conversation will be the passing of IUP and College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti Sr., who died on Saturday at age 84. Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BUSING CONCERNS, MEETS FULBRIGHT SCHOLARS
The Indiana School Board met Monday night and heard concerns from a district parent about some concerns with buses bringing students back home. Keaton Stantz was representing a group of parents in the district’s East Pike side who are seeing students arriving home later than originally scheduled. The topic...
TORTORELLA REVISITS SATURDAY WIN, REMEMBERS “BIG GUY”
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella broke down Saturday’s last-second win over East Stroudsburg and talked a bit about Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away over the weekend and who recruited Tortorella to coach at IUP a couple of decades ago.
wdadradio.com
NO INJURIES IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported in a vehicle accident this morning in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the accident happened at 10:22 this morning, and they dispatched Indiana Fire Department’s rescue squad and state police to 97 Sexton Road. According to scanner reports, a tri-axle truck collided with a pickup truck near Hammil’s Automotive.
