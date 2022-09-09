ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday

WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Jonathan A. Henry

Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night

BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Elizabeth Oshana

Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
FARMINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors

BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
BERLIN, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school

Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Scribe

167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT

This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.

