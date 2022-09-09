Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday
WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
New Britain Herald
Jonathan A. Henry
Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
New Britain Herald
Plainville football looking to dent Bloomfield's armor Thursday night
BLOOMFIELD – The Plainville Blue Devils had their offense turned on its head last Thursday when starting quarterback MJ Bakaysa went down with a season-ending injury and subsequently throwing sophomore Dom Abarno into the fire on the opening drive of the season. Abarno will have to grow up fast...
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
New Britain Herald
343 yards from Bond and Hill serve as big step in the right direction for New Britain football
Golden Hurricanes head coach Isaiah Boddie said his team was on a mission to put New Britain football back on the map in 2022. Running back tandem Cam Bond and Cayden Hill took the team 343 yards in the right direction on Friday night in the team’s season opening win at Middletown.
New Britain Herald
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
New Britain Herald
Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors
BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
New Britain Herald
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school
Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
New Britain Herald
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
Scribe
167 Drome Ave, Stratford, CT
This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable - Property Id: 987114. This is a great opportunity a cozy and affordable ranch house located in a quiet neighborhood. With easy access to shopping centers and a 5 minute drive to the beach, this one level home offers a living room, dining room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and accessible attic.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
