River City Roundup
This week in the River City, Oktoberfest shows up early, the RVA Street Art Festival returns, it’s Negroni Week at local bars, an indulgent food fest pulls into the raceway complex, and there’s a chance to explore 400 years of Black history in a new running event. Enjoy!
Breaking Clouds
Kevin Hallock arrived in Richmond in the middle of a storm. In February 2021, the turbulence was both literal and figurative for the former Cornell University business school dean. He was holed up in a Richmond hotel on West Broad Street preparing for a marathon of interviews with administrators, deans and members of the University of Richmond’s board of trustees. The ice on the roads was thick and foreboding. “I was worried that I was going to actually still have to do all my interviews on Zoom because no one else could get to the hotel,” Hallock recalls. The ice melted soon enough, and by all accounts the interviews went well. Hallock was named UR’s 11th president just a few weeks later, on March 4.
Hot, Hot Heat
Ames Russell has become known around Richmond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand. After founding AR’s Hot Southern Honey in 2016, Russell has introduced the “Hot Honey Cookbook,” featuring over 60 recipes, including a number of contributions from area chefs.
Loud and Clear
During Richmond’s blogging movement in the mid-2000s, Jon Baliles earned a reputation for clever, sometimes biting analysis of local media and politics at rivercityrapids.com, so much so that in 2008, newly elected Mayor L. Douglas Wilder hired him as a press aide. Over the next decade, Baliles, the son...
Viva Arte
In 2019, Diversity Richmond hosted its first Viva RVA! celebration, commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ Pride. With a goal of welcoming 500 people to Diversity’s 1407 Sherwood Ave. location, the event exceeded expectations with 700 attendees. But no one could have prepared for the pandemic. What was founded as a music and cultural festival morphed to coordinating food drives in collaboration with Feed More and partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to host COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics. In 2021, Viva RVA! organizers worked with Richmond’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement and the Office of Minority Business Development to host a 15-week Latino Entrepreneurship Academy, during which participants learned from business owners and financial experts in Spanish. This year will see a return to the traditional event, with music, dance and food, plus a new focus — art.
Afrikana’s Got the ‘Juice’
The seventh annual Afrikana Film Festival returns Sept. 15-18 with a full menu of works — a mix of shorts, documentaries and classic films — as well as some dinner and conversation on the side. . The festival includes over 60 films from more than 12 countries, and more...
