Kevin Hallock arrived in Richmond in the middle of a storm. In February 2021, the turbulence was both literal and figurative for the former Cornell University business school dean. He was holed up in a Richmond hotel on West Broad Street preparing for a marathon of interviews with administrators, deans and members of the University of Richmond’s board of trustees. The ice on the roads was thick and foreboding. “I was worried that I was going to actually still have to do all my interviews on Zoom because no one else could get to the hotel,” Hallock recalls. The ice melted soon enough, and by all accounts the interviews went well. Hallock was named UR’s 11th president just a few weeks later, on March 4.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO