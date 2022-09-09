Catherine Lowe talks to us about the ‘Little Big Talk’ children series

Catherine Lowe talked to us about the “Little Big Talk” Lysol’s YouTube children series. She also spoke about her long-lasting marriage to her husband, whom she met on “The Bachelor,” and the three children they share.

You can watch Lysols’s “Little Big Talk” series on Lysol’s YouTube page.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 9, 2022

