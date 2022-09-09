ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Catherine Lowe talks to us about the ‘Little Big Talk’ children series

By Emily Evans, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUJyR_0houJwt500

Catherine Lowe talked to us about the “Little Big Talk” Lysol’s YouTube children series. She also spoke about her long-lasting marriage to her husband, whom she met on “The Bachelor,” and the three children they share.

You can watch Lysols’s “Little Big Talk” series on Lysol’s YouTube page.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Lowe
KTLA

PnB Rock shooting: Everything we know so far

On Monday afternoon, rapper PnB Rock was gunned down while dining out with his girlfriend in South Los Angeles. Here’s what we know so far about the artist and the killing. Who was PnB Rock? Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the 30-year-old from Philadelphia first rose to fame with his 2015 single “Fleek.” In 2016, his […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Little Big#Lysol#Nexstar Media Inc
bravotv.com

Todd Tucker Shows What Mornings Before School Look Like for Ace & Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ husband recently documented an impressive “Daddy Daycare” spelling session before the RHOA couple’s youngest kids started their school day in the sweetest way. Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, often documents his sweet “Daddy Daycare” moments with The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple’s youngest kids,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTLA

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured

Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Santa Rosa Tuesday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake struck around 6:39 p.m. and an aftershock of 3.9 hit less than a minute later. The USGS stated that the epicenter of the quake was 4.66 miles below ground. The exact […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy