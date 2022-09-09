ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists Unearth Giant Prehistoric Elephant Tusk In Southern Israel

At eight feet long and 500,000 years old, this tusk is not only one of the biggest fossils of its kind found in the Near East but also one of the best preserved. Researchers working near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel made an extraordinary discovery when they unearthed an immaculately well-preserved elephant tusk — that’s half a million years old.
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered

The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
Filthy habits

We had expected the friars to have a lower prevalence of infection than the general population. Both roundworm and whipworm are spread by the faecal contamination of food and drink. In other words, their presence indicates a failure of sanitation. Augustinian friaries often had purpose-built latrines and hand-washing facilities, and...
The origins of donkey domestication

The donkey has shaped the history of humankind, both as a source of power for farm work, and of transportation in sometimes hard to reach areas. To understand the history of the donkey's domestication, teams at the Center for Anthropobiology and Genomics of Toulouse (CNRS/ Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier) and scientists from 37 laboratories around the world worked together to build and analyze the most complete panel of genomes ever studied for this animal.
Abandoned Hotel Evropa

Although Lake Ohrid receives the lion’s share of tourists in North Macedonia, Lake Prespa is a stone’s throw away, and it packs some historical sites for those who are willing to go off the beaten path. Marshal Tito was quite fond of Prespa Lake, which was the place where the borders of Southeast Europe were drawn in the aftermath of World War II. These were the borders that remained in place until the end of the Cold War.
