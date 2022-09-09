Although Lake Ohrid receives the lion’s share of tourists in North Macedonia, Lake Prespa is a stone’s throw away, and it packs some historical sites for those who are willing to go off the beaten path. Marshal Tito was quite fond of Prespa Lake, which was the place where the borders of Southeast Europe were drawn in the aftermath of World War II. These were the borders that remained in place until the end of the Cold War.

