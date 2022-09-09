Read full article on original website
MEDWAY — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle early Wednesday morning in Medway, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the 10,000 block of Gerlaugh Road around 2:51 a.m. One person was transported by...
Local driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash
A local driver was cited after a two-vehicle injury crash outside of DeGraff Monday afternoon around 3 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jonathan Hillery, 32, of DeGraff, was traveling southbound on State Route 235 when he failed to stop for Darrell Porter, 61, of DeGraff, who was waiting to make a left turn onto Township Road 210. The impact caused Porter to travel off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
Crash causing delays on I-75 SB
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-75 southbound in Dayton. According to ODOT, the center lane is blocked on I-75 southbound beyond Third Street/Salem Avenue due to a crash. There is no information on what led up to the crash or if anyone is injured...
(Wayne County, IN)--No information has been released yet about what appears to have been a fatal farm accident in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:30, first responders were sent to a farm on Morgan Creek Road a few miles north of Williamsburg. Scanner traffic indicated that a 63-year-old man had become pinned under a tractor. A medical helicopter was summoned but was cancelled before it arrived. There’s no word yet on the man’s identity or what led to the incident.
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Sunday afternoon crash at the U.S. 127 and state Route 119 intersection. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Roel Villareal, 51 of Texas, was driving a 2015 Kenworth semi truck southbound of U.S. 127 when Bradley Wendel, 33 of Coldwater, blew past a stop sign on state Route 119 in a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, striking the truck’s trailer. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene and Villareal was uninjured.
Bellefontaine teen cited following 2-vehicle injury crash
A Bellefontaine teen was cited following a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning just before 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Mason Smith, 16, was traveling eastbound in the 4300 block of State Route 540 when he struck Chelsea Brown, 29, of Bellefontaine, from behind. Brown was slowed down for a paving crew on 540.
Alger Man Among Two Arrested on Union County Warrants
Two area residents were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was sent to the Multi County Jail in Marion to take custody of 41 year old Devin C. Pummell, of Alger. Deputies and...
Area man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in Rushsylvania
An area man was arrested in Rushsylvania after eluding police officers in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon around 3:30. Bellefontaine Police were notified that the Union County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a red SUV, driven by Brayzin McDaniel, 20, of Marion, westbound on Route 33 at a high rate of speed.
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
SHOTS FIRED ON SOUTH 6th IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--There were a couple of reports of shots fired in Richmond late Tuesday night. One report came from the area of the 300 block of South 10th at just before midnight. That report was unfounded. But, another report from near South 6th and P Street just before that was legitimate. Scanner traffic indicates that there were bullet holes in at least one vehicle and shell casings were recovered. Officers were reviewing video from nearby security cameras. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
Stolen vehicle tracked to Dayton-area, involved in pursuit; police looking to ID suspect
BLUE ASH — The Blue Ash Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit in the Dayton-area. According to Blue Ash police, an auto robbery happened at the BP station at 6151...
1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — A man is in custody after a shooting in Xenia Township Monday. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute Monday morning. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,...
